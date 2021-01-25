Romi’s Line of Hybrid Manufacturing Machining Centers Seamlessly Switch between Subtractive and Additive Machining

Romi D Hybrid Series Romi Hybrid Manufacturing Machining Centers Closeup

Romi has introduced a line of hybrid manufacturing machine tools that combine traditional machining operations with 3D metallic additive manufacturing.

ERLANGER, KY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romi has introduced a complete line of hybrid manufacturing machine tools that combine traditional machining operations with 3D metallic additive manufacturing. Romi’s New Generation D Series vertical machining centers are the basis for this family of hybrids and include the D 800, the D 1000 and the D 1250. The three models have a robust and heavy casting, roller guides on all axes, big plus direct-drive spindle and a maximum machining volume of 31 x 24 x 25 inches, 40 x 24 x 25 inches and 50 x 24 x 25 inches respectively. Also available as a hybrid is the Romi DCM 620-5X five axes vertical machining center.

Romi has made switching back and forth from subtractive machining to additive manufacturing as simple as making a tool change. The additive head is brought into position via an automatic tool changer, and the laser deposition - additive process on the workpiece can begin. Material can then be added to the piece in the exact profile, amount and location desired. It is ideal for part repair, adding features, or intricate work where subtractive manufacturing would take more time, and produce more waste material.

Romi teamed with Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies, led by Dr. Jason Jones to make the D Series Hybrids a reality. Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies makes over ten AMBIT™ FLEX processing heads for the hybrid D series machines. This enables unmatched operational flexibility for a variety of applications including machining with additive manufacturing (metal, polymer, or composites) and inspection (surface and subsurface). Dr. Jones is the pioneer and world’s leading authority on hybrid manufacturing – integrating Additive Manufacturing (AM) with mainstream CNC machines. He is the co-founder and CEO of Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies.

According to Mr. Rafael Boldorini, General Manager at Romi USA, “While we didn’t invent additive manufacturing, we have made it more accessible for smaller shops with our standard line of Hybrid CNCs. Previously, customers had to spend well over $1,000,000.00 to take advantage of these capabilities. By building our D Series specifically for hybrid manufacturing, we can offer an entry level machine starting at a much more affordable price point. That has opened the door for a lot of shops to take advantage of this powerful technology.”

The D-Series are equipped with thermal compensation monitored with sensors to improve precision. Each model is equipped with a Fanuc 0i-MF i-HMI CNC with 15” touchscreen, and a High Speed and High Quality package that allows better performance during machining.

Designed and built based on extensive customer research, the New Generation Romi D Series vertical machining centers offer users higher productivity, robustness, and precision. Like all Romi machine tools, they are built with Romi made monoblock cast iron beds that absorb vibration and allow consistent production of highly precise parts.

About Romi Machine Tools Ltd

Romi Machine Tools Ltd is based in Erlanger, KY, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazilian based Industrias ROMI S.A. Serving the USA and Canada, Romi Machine Tools Ltd offers customers a line of innovative and robust machine tools including CNC lathes, turning centers, and vertical machining centers. All the key parts used to build a Romi machine tool, including the base castings, are made at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Santa Barbara d'Oeste, Brazil. This control over all key components allows Romi to build a particularly rigid, accurate and high-performance solution.

Romi Machine Tools Ltd, also known as Romi USA, maintains a showroom and full parts and service department at its Erlanger location. Its machine tools are available through a network of direct sales personnel and regional distributors. For more information on Romi's products and solutions, visit www.romiusa.com.