Proudly presenting Africa’s Top Employers 2021
Africa's Top Employers for 2021 have been announced.CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year 221 organisations spanning 32 African countries have been officially announced as certified Top Employers 2021 in Africa for their outstanding HR strategies and people practices.
Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in people practices. In total, Top Employers Institute has certified 1 691 organisations in 120 countries and regions for the year ahead. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over seven million employees globally.
The Top Employers Institute Certification Programme assesses the people practices of participating companies through the independently audited and fact-based HR Best Practices Survey, which covers six domains and 20 subtopics.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges for societies across the world. It unleashed a new era of change for companies worldwide, whose survival and growth could influence the lives of millions of employees and their families.
David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute, remarked: "In addition to the adverse impacts on global health systems and economies, businesses faced the significant hurdle of supporting their people in adapting to new ways of work. In our research, we were glad to see that Africa’s Top Employers put their employees first from the outset of the global health crisis. They responded and adapted quickly to the ever-changing situation.”
He added that despite the challenges, it was business as usual and Top Employers were held to the same high standards as with every previous year.
“We also saw great opportunities and positive changes, including an increased focus on well-being, a greater need for work-life balance, and a reduction in time spent commuting,” said Plink.
Top Employers Institute also took the opportunity to align their certification process across all regions, moving away from three separate cycles to one certification celebration globally. He concluded, “We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate all Top Employers that have been certified in their respective countries at our first global virtual event bringing together over 12 000 attendees on one day, united in shaping a better world of work.”
You can view the list of this year’s Top Employers from around the world on the Top Employers Institute website: https://www.top-employers.com/en/lp/announcement-2021/announcement-2021/
"Congratulations to the 221 organisations that achieved the Top Employers Certification for 2021. These high performing organisations have credibly proven dedication to creating a better world of work and this has been clearly exhibited through their excellent people strategies and practices. Africa’s Top Employers provide an outstanding workplace experience and journey empowering employees to reach their full potential” Billy Elliott, Regional Manager for Africa at Top Employers Institute.
