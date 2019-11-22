Top Employers Institute Announces the Coveted Group of Africa's Top Employers 2020

Top Employers Institute has announced Africa’s Top Employers for 2020.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Employers Institute, a global organisation dedicated to accelerating the impact of people strategies to enrich the world of work, has announced Africa’s Top Employers for 2020. The announcement was made on the 21 November this year, with over 1200 people coming together to celebrate this recognition.CEO David Plink says: “We are extremely honoured to showcase this year’s regional Top Employers. Their dedication to enriching the world of work through outstanding people practices sets the bar extremely high. We hope to see more organisations following their lead in years to come”.Top Employers Institute certify organisations in single countries, regionally and globally. We recognise Top Employers based on a global 4-stage programme governed by a strict standardised process which includes a rigorous Validation & Audit of each organisation. The leading-edge international research conducted by the Top Employers Institute each year determines whether an organisation meets the required standard of HR excellence for certification as a Top Employer.A record 230 organisations officially registered to participate in this year’s programme, 210 organisations spanning 32 African countries and 23 industry sectors were certified throughout the evening. 96 organisations will now carry the South African certification, while 114 Top Employers from 31 other African territories will carry their country-specific certification. Top Employers Institute also recognised 17 continental Top Employers who have achieved certification in 4 or more countries.Billy Elliott, Top Employers Institute Regional Manager: Africa, says that the certification provides employers with an important quality metric that enables them to position their brands more effectively in the attraction, retention, and engagement of top talent. “The Top Employers Institute is not just about certifying Africa’s Top Employers. We have seen a progression of HR in Africa over the last few years, and it is our role to empower and advance people strategies across the world. We are driven not just to certify but to benchmark and connect outstanding employers around the world,” he said.You can view the list of this year’s Top Employers from around the world on the Top Employers Institute website: 2020 Top Employers in Africa and 2020 Top Employers in South Africa Congratulations to all Top Employers for 2020.



