East/West Purchases SCS PrecisionCoat V Conformal Coating System
Premier Conformal Coating and Dispense System accelerates customer project completion time
We added high-speed conformal coating capability to increase efficiency for faster, high-quality conformal coating while reducing costs for Aerospace, Defense, and Medical related projects.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East West Manufacturing Enterprises (East/West), a leading electronics contract manufacturer today announced that it has purchased the SCS PrecisionCoat V Conformal Coating and Dispense system from Specialty Coating Systems. The in-line capable system provides the company with an exceptional combination of speed, flexibility and productivity.
“Many customer projects have boards that require conformal coating, potting, or dispensing,” said Andy Salo, CEO of East/West. “We added high-speed conformal coating capability to increase efficiency for faster, high-quality conformal coating while reducing costs for customers. This is particularly useful for Aerospace, Defense, and Medical related projects.”
“We are pleased to help East/West with their conformal coating needs” said Hans Bok, Equipment Sales Manager at Specialty Coating Systems (SCS). “We were able to ship and help to install remotely, working within their strict Covid-19 protection protocols.”
The SCS PrecisionCoat V selective conformal coating and dispense system is a fully programmable, multi-purpose system that offers unparalleled programming for efficiency in automated material applications. SCS customers rely on the PrecisionCoat to precisely apply a wide range of materials, including 100% solids, solvent-based and water-based coatings. A robust and highly flexible coating line, PrecisionCoat systems offer manufacturers unmatched efficiency and accuracy for any conformal coating, dispensing and/or potting application.
About East/West Manufacturing Enterprises
East/West provides industry-leading electronics manufacturing services including Printed Circuit Board PCB Assembly and optimized supply chain solutions for companies in a wide range of industries including industrial and commercial OEMs, medical, automotive, and military-related device manufacturers. Headquartered in Austin, Texas and soon relocating to a 43,000 square foot facility in Round Rock, Texas, East/West’s employees are IPC certified and have an average industry tenure of over 15 years. Facilities are certified to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, and AS9100D:2016. Please visit www.ewme.com for more information.
