East/West Manufacturing Enterprises Achieves AS9100D Quality Certification for Aerospace and Defense Industries
Company Also Achieves IPC/WHMA-A-620 CertificationAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, December 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East West Manufacturing Enterprises (East/West), a leading full service Electronics Manufacturing Services company, is pleased to announce its achievement of AS9100D and renewal of its ISO 9001:2015 certification. AS9100 certification is an aviation, space, and defense quality standard, based on the ISO 9001 quality management system, and supported by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG). At the same time, the company also added IPC-A-620 (IPC/WHMA-A-620) Application Specialist to its list of certifications.
Adding AS9100 certification strengthens East/West’s competitive position and standardizes quality processes across the organization. AS9100 is the international quality management system standard for the Aircraft, Space and Defense (AS&D) industry and AS9100 Rev. D is the most current standard. The standard provides manufacturing suppliers with a comprehensive quality system for providing safe and reliable products. AS9100 is managed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) and based upon ISO 9001.
Additionally, East/West became certified as an IPC/WHMA-A-620 Application Specialist for cable assemblies. These certifications added to already in-place quality management certifications for ISO 9001, ISO 13485 for medical devices, IPC-A-610 Certified Trainer for electronics manufacturing, and ITAR registration with the United States Department of State for the military.
“We are proud to achieve such prestigious certifications as AS9100D and IPC-A-620”, said Andy Salo, CEO of East/West, “As our customer base has continued to grow, so has the demand for even stricter and harder to achieve quality standards. We are committed to continuous quality improvement and a process-oriented approach to provide top-tier Electronics Manufacturing Services.”
About East West Manufacturing Enterprises
East/West provides industry-leading electronics manufacturing services including PCB Assembly and optimized supply chain solutions for companies in a wide range of industries including industrial and commercial OEMs, medical, automotive, and military-related device manufacturers. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, East/West’s employees are IPC certified and have an average industry tenure of over 15 years. Facilities are certified to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, and AS9100D:2016. Please visit www.ewme.com for more information.
Andy Salo
East/West Manufacturing Enterprises
andy.salo@ewme.com
+1 512-258-2303
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn