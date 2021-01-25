Made-in-Singapore GermKiller GK Surface™ Disinfectant exhibits efficacy in breaking chain of Covid-19 infections
Testing based on US EPA product performance test guidelines for virucides confirms that GK Surface™ inactivates >99.9% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus under 1 minuteSINGAPORE, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vance Chemicals Pte. Ltd. (“Vance Chemicals”) announces today that its flagship disinfectant product, GK-GermKiller® GK Surface™ (“GK Surface™”), has been scientifically proven to be more than 99.9% effective in inactivating the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) within one minute. SARS-Cov-2 is the virus that causes the respiratory illness responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic [1].
The US EPA Product Performance Test Guideline OCSPP 810.2200 prescribes that virucidal claims should meet the performance standard associated with the method at ≤10 minutes of contact with the subject virus [2]. GK Surface™ is specifically formulated for broad-spectrum disinfection in an instant and as such Vance Chemicals subjected it to the shortest possible time limit of 1 minute under an internationally-accepted benchmark test. This benchmark protocol is the US EPA product performance test guideline ASTM E1053 - Standard Practice to Assess Virucidal Activity of Chemicals Intended for Disinfection of Inanimate, Nonporous Environmental Surfaces [3]. GK Surface™ recorded the <1-minute and >99.9% inactivation when the test was implemented by a certified US laboratory against the actual SARS-Cov-2 strain identified as “Isolate USA-WA1/2020”.
SARS-CoV-2 is mainly transmitted via respiratory droplets and aerosols from infected persons when they sneeze, cough, speak or breathe, especially when in close proximity with others. Besides direct transmission, infectious droplets landing on surfaces that others touch can cause indirect transmission [4]. SARS-Cov-2 can survive on surfaces ranging from a few hours to 28 days, depending on the type of surface and the temperature of the environment [5]. Frequent hand-washing and disinfecting high-touch surfaces are therefore important. A near-instant disinfectant such as GK Surface™ is instrumental to providing a high degree of certainty in breaking the chain of transmission for COVID-19 via contaminated surfaces especially in high human traffic and hygiene-sensitive environments.
GK Surface™ has been widely used by childcare centres across Singapore for almost a decade. Over the years, it has been tested and proven effective against Influenza A (H1N1), Human Coronavirus 229E (Pneumonia & Colds), Coxsackie A16 (HFMD), Human Rotavirus and many other pathogens. In addition, GK Surface™ is also formulated to be safe for daily use around humans and animals alike, on various surfaces, materials and the environment. The disinfectant was tested for its acute toxicity, irritation and sensitization, based on OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals [6] and was deemed safe when the directions for use are followed.
“We bear a heavy responsibility towards our customers who use our products to protect themselves. As such, product quality, safety and efficacy are core to our company values. Our claims are based on the scientific outcomes of our disinfectants meeting strict established international standards implemented by accredited laboratories,”” says Francia Solis, Senior Chemist.
Vance Chemical’s R&D and manufacturing are all located in Singapore. Other GK-GermKiller® products, GK Concentrate™ and GK Air™ have been tested and proven effective against SARS-CoV-2 as well.
More product information can be found at gk-germkiller.com.
