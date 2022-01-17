GK-GermKiller® seeks expert opinion to debunk common disinfectant myths: Part 2
In order to shed some light on the authenticity of some of disinfectant claims, GK-GermKiller® consulted the resident cleaning expert, Ms Francia Solis.SINGAPORE, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is part 2 of the article on common disinfectant myths.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, people are increasingly gaining awareness on the importance of practising good hygiene. The use of disinfectants and sanitisers has become an essential part of the everyday fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
However, as the interest in disinfectants rises, various disinfectant marketing stints with unsubstantiated claims start to spread as quickly as the virus. With a lot of dubious disinfectant claims and promises going around, one might be unsure as to the trustworthiness of the information they come across.
In order to shed some light on the authenticity of some of these claims, GK-GermKiller® consulted the resident cleaning expert, Ms Francia Solis, Head of Singapore’s COVID-19 Cleaning and Disinfection Industry Task Force and Senior Chemist of Vance Chemicals to debunk the most recent and important myths around disinfectants.
Previously, these common misconceptions were addressed:
Myth #1: All disinfectants are the same
Myth #2: “Food-grade” disinfectants/sanitisers can be ingested OR applied directly on food
Myth #3: Self-disinfecting coating lasts 3 months so there is no need to keep disinfecting/sanitising.
Myth #4: Bleach is the best product for disinfecting
Myth #5: All products with the recommended active ingredients against COVID-19 are effective
During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, government health authorities were quick to release a list of active ingredients to look for which are effective against COVID-19. Many disinfectant companies made use of the list, quickly jumped on the bandwagon and introduced new ‘disinfectants’ to meet the surging demand. Especially in countries without strict regulations governing the sales and distribution of disinfectants, many brands emerged on the shelves with unsubstantiated claims. Unfortunately, many consumers believed that the disinfectants would be effective as long as they were using active ingredients listed on government websites.
There are many factors and compounds contributing to the effectiveness of antibacterial agents. That is why manufacturers and health authorities recommend disinfectant companies to send their disinfectants for tests and certifications.
GK-Germkiller® disinfectants were formulated in 2012 and have since been decked with test reports to support efficacy and safety claims. Even before COVID-19, GK Surface has already been tested against Human Coronavirus 229E which was the surrogate strain of COVID-19. As soon as the lab tests on the actual strain of COVID-19 were available, the GK products were sent to the US for testing by an accredited lab – the first in Singapore.
Myth #6: A Chemical-free Disinfectant is the safest for your family
‘Chemical-free’ is a marketing term broadly-used to imply that a product is safe, healthy or environmentally friendly because it only contains natural ingredients. The truth is, a chemical-free disinfectant does not exist, as all substances and objects are made up entirely of chemicals and energy. Using a generic, sweeping term such as “chemical-free” is very inaccurate, as it promotes a fear or aversion to chemicals (chemophobia) and misleads consumers, instead of properly educating them.
Most users might skip reading up on the actual ingredients of a product simply because it is labelled with a “chemical-free” term. As a result of that, their understanding of legitimate risks behind the product use is clouded.
GK-Germkiller® has been used and trusted by many childcare centres and airlines for years. With biodegradable formulation, GK-Germkiller® disinfectants were tested for health effects in accordance with OECD Standards to ensure users’ safety. The results show that GK-Germkiller® disinfectants are suitable for daily use, as they are non-toxic and will not cause any irritation when used as recommended.
Myth #7: There is NO need to disinfect daily
Gone are the days where we only cleaned surfaces once a week. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that viruses can survive for days at a time. There is a need to maintain a disinfecting regime daily, be it at home, in the office, or wherever people gather. Instead of engaging professionals to disinfect a home, one can count on GK-Germkiller® to address every household disinfectant need. Not only are the disinfectants certified hospital-grade, they are also proven to be effective against a wide range of bacteria and germs.
Spray and wipe GK Surface™ on high-touch areas like door knobs, light switches and countertops. Freshen your room while killing odour-causing bacteria by spraying GK Air™. When headed outdoors, make sure to carry GK Surface Wipes™ and wipe tables, food trays or chairs before using them. A few minutes a day can make such a huge difference in protecting loved ones.
Reduce risks and protect loved ones
There is a great need for brands and companies to be more transparent about their products. GK- Germkiller® prides itself in being transparent to its users. All information such as product safety data sheets (SDS), test reports and any claim substantiation is readily available upon request.
