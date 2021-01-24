S.C. COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee to Meet January 20, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 19, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (VAC) will meet at 12:00 p.m. January 20. The committee will meet virtually at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Room #3420, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, SC.

The committee meeting will be available to the public via Livestream available here.

The agenda is available on the VAC event page.

