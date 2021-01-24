AV-Comparatives releases Summary Report of 2020 Consumer Main-Test Series

AV-Comparatives awards Kaspersky with Product of the Year Award, the Outstanding Award goes to ESET and Bitdefender, Top Rated Avast and AVG

AV-Comparatives awards Kaspersky with Product of the Year Award, the Outstanding Award goes to ESET and Bitdefender, Top Rated Avast and AVG

AV-Comparatives tested 17 Internet Security Products for Consumer

AV-Comparatives tested 17 Internet Security Products for Consumer

Logo AV-Comparatives

Logo AV-Comparatives

17 consumer security programs tested for protection and speed impact in the long term

IT security is not only important for enterprises. Consumers also need to be protected against cyber crime. Wedding photos are as important to them as budget numbers are to businesses.”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA, ÖSTERREICH, January 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austrian antivirus testing lab AV-Comparatives has released its annual Summary Report for consumer security products. This includes results of all the individual tests carried out during 2020, a user-interface review for all 17 tested products, and awards given to individual programs in various categories.

All tested products received the test lab’s Approved Security Product Award. This is given to all products that demonstrated they can provide competent protection against a wide variety of threats, without unduly affecting the computer’s performance.
he award is a certification of an effective and reliable product.

https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/avc_sum_202012_en.pdf

Tested products were: Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, ESET, F-Secure, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, McAfee, Microsoft, Norton LifeLock, Panda, Total AV, Total Defense, Trend Micro, and Vipre.

Product of the Year
AV-Comparatives’ prestigious award goes to the program with the highest scores across all the test types. It is a demonstration of top quality in all categories.
The 2020 Product of the Year Award goes to
Kaspersky

Outstanding Security Product
The Outstanding Product Award goes to two vendors whose products also reached the highest award level (Advanced+) in every single test in the Main Test Series. This is proof of excellence across the board.
Bitdefender
ESET

Top-Rated Product
Products that achieve high scores across all the test types are rewarded with Top-Rated Product Awards. These demonstrate that a program has achieved a high standard across all the test types.
Avast
AVG

Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards for Categories
For each individual test type, Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards go to the products that achieved the highest scores. The test types are:
Real-World Protection Test – this checks protection against Internet-borne threats
Gold: Kaspersky
Silver: Avast and AVG
Bronze: Microsoft

Malware Protection Test – this verifies a program’s ability to detect malicious files
Gold: G Data
Silver: Bitdefender, ESET
Bronze: Kaspersky

Performance Test – a check on how much a security product slows down the PC
Gold: ESET
Silver: Kaspersky
Bronze: Bitdefender

False-Positives Test – this assesses whether each program is prone to false alarms
Gold: K7
Silver: McAfee
Bronze: Kaspersky

Advanced Threat Protection Test – this optional test looks at protection against targeted attacks
Gold: Kaspersky
Silver: Bitdefender, ESET
Bronze: Avast, AVG

As usual, the Summary Report includes a user-interface review of all the tested products. This provides a description of what each program is like to use in everyday scenarios. Topics covered include installation, security alerts, scan options, quarantine, logs, access control, and (where applicable) firewall.

“We congratulate all participants, who have consistently shown very good results throughout the year!“, says Andreas Clementi, co-founder of AV-Comparatives. “Each test shows the strength of the various products in that category. To be at the top overall, a product must be top-ranked in most categories. We are happy that all participants protected and performed very well.”

Peter Stelzhammer, also a co-founder of AV-Comparatives, added “IT security is not only important for enterprises. Consumers also need to be protected against cyber crime. Wedding photos are as important to them as budget numbers are to businesses. Our report gives an overview of the ‘crème de la crème’ of anti-virus software.”

https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/avc_sum_202012_en.pdf
AV-Comparatives is based in Innsbruck, Austria, and has been performing rigorous independent tests of security software since 2004. These systematic tests help antivirus vendors to find any weaknesses in their programs, and so improve their protection and performance.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

AV-Comparatives releases Summary Report of 2020 Consumer Main-Test Series

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542 "
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 720115542
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht Jahresreport für Antivirus und Internet Security Software 2020
AV-Comparatives releases Summary Report of 2020 Consumer Main-Test Series
Weltweit erster EPR Endpoint Prevention and Response Test für Effizienz und TCO von AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht
View All Stories From This Author