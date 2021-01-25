Bypass Internet Censorship in India Using This Free VPN
Enjoy your favorite Bollywood films wherever you are in the world.INDIA, January 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past years, India has been a frontrunner in the line of democratic countries with the longest and widest internet shutdown. It’s not the best way for a country to top a chart but it seems like it’s nothing new to the locals since internet censorship has always been their country’s solution to prevent misinformation and help maintain law and order.
However, with all the restrictions implemented, it creates a direct impact on the daily life of the people living within the country’s borders. Without the internet, people can’t have access to several necessities such as financial, medical, and educational information and services. Internet censorship also keeps people in the dark about what is really happening around them, which can be dangerous in the long run. Thankfully, there are tools available to help people access the internet and bypass censorship to continue living a normal and free life. One of which is by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service.
So, how does a VPN service work?
Cut to the chase, a VPN is a simple software that allows you to access the internet wherever you are in the world by offering several virtual servers that act as an alternative address. By installing and activating one on your mobile device or desk computer, the VPN app can help you go through restrictive firewalls, even through the most heavily censored countries such as India, with no worries and security threats. Since VPNs encrypt everything you send over the internet, it'll be difficult for someone else, especially cybercriminals, to steal or monitor your information.
A VPN app will also keep your identity hidden by masking your IP address, making your connection and your entire internet activity safe from the prying eyes of the government and other high-ranking officials whose job is to keep their people away from the world wide web. Additionally, to those looking for a little entertainment amidst their busy lives, a VPN can help unlock streaming sites and game applications bound by geographical restrictions. So, you can stream, play, and surf all you want, risk-free.
But, how do you choose the right VPN for you? If you're a VPN newbie, a free one may be the right choice for now. Try installing the GoingVPN app and enjoy a 100% free, high-speed, and unlimited internet service with total privacy for your browsing needs. Learn more about GoingVPN by visiting their website and downloading the app here.
