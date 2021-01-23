Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife): 3000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, January 22, 2021, in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:56 pm, an employee confronted a suspect stealing merchandise, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and a struggle ensued. The victim sustained minor lacerations and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.