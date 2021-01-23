Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of 2nd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, January 23, 2021, in the 1300 block of 2nd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:27 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun, took US currency from the cash register, and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.