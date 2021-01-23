Westminster Barracks / Untimely Death
CASE#: 21B100321
TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Sean Reilly
STATION: Westminster Barracks – Bureau of Criminal Investigations
CONTACT#: 802/722-4600
DATE/TIME: January 22, 2021 at approximately 11:30 P.M.
LOCATION: Vermont Route 9, Marlboro, VT
INCIDENT: Suicide
VICTIM: Female; The Vermont State Police will not release the name of victims of suicide
AGE: 37 years old
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 22, 2021, the Vermont State Police were contacted regarding concern for an unresponsive subject in a vehicle in a public parking area off of Vermont Route 9 in Marlboro, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area and located a 37 year old female deceased inside the vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates that this was a suicide and the decedent was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington, Vermont for an autopsy.
Detective Sergeant Sean Reilly
Vermont State Police, Major Crime Unit
(802)595-9244