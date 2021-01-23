Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Untimely Death

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

              

CASE#: 21B100321

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Sean Reilly                                               

STATION: Westminster Barracks – Bureau of Criminal Investigations                

CONTACT#: 802/722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: January 22, 2021 at approximately 11:30 P.M.

LOCATION: Vermont Route 9, Marlboro, VT

INCIDENT: Suicide

 

VICTIM: Female; The Vermont State Police will not release the name of victims of suicide

AGE: 37 years old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 22, 2021, the Vermont State Police were contacted regarding concern for an unresponsive subject in a vehicle in a public parking area off of Vermont Route 9 in Marlboro, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area and located a 37 year old female deceased inside the vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates that this was a suicide and the decedent was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington, Vermont for an autopsy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Detective Sergeant Sean Reilly

Vermont State Police, Major Crime Unit

sean.reilly@vermont.gov

(802)595-9244

 

