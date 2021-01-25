myKaarma Announces “ELEVATE,” a Series of Virtual Meetings to help Increase Auto Dealer Service Performance
series of virtual meetings will be filled with Insight, Learning & Ideas for auto dealerships serious about elevating service performance in 2021
ELEVATE is a chance for us to connect with customers and for dealers to learn from our best and brightest presenters -- Most importantly, it's a program to drive leads for you!””LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myKaarma, an end-to-end customer interaction management software solution for automotive dealer service departments, today announced the launch of “ELEVATE,” a series of virtual meetings filled with insight, learning, and ideas, to help dealerships elevate their service performance in 2021. ELEVATE will be held February 1-5; designed as a series of easy-to-join events for interacting with peers and industry experts. Attendees can choose to attend some or all of the events and can register at ELEVATE 2021 Registration.
“ELEVATE is a chance for us to connect with customers and an opportunity for dealers to learn from our company's best and brightest presenters -- and even meet with our team virtually. Most importantly, it's a program to drive leads for you!” said myKaarma CEO, Ujj Nath.
The series of virtual meetings include:
February 1, 2021, at 11 am PST: “Elevating Performance By Knowing Your Numbers.” myKaarma EVP of Operations, John Grace asks, “Do you want to make money in 2021?” He shares key tips to convert insights into income for any dealership.
February 2, 2021, at 11 am PST: “Innovative Service Lead Management That Just Works.” myKaarma Head of Engineering and R&D, Animesh Pathak, Ph.D., will offer a look at the next generation of enhancements in customer communications to help elevate the dealership and exceed customers' rising expectations.
February 3, 2021, at 9 am-3 pm, PST. “Meet The Team Event.” An open Zoom meeting where attendees can:
• Meet Executive, Sales, Support, Performance Management, and Product teams.
• Have opportunities to connect and ask questions.
• Break-out meetings are available.
February 4, 2021, at 11 am PST. “Turning On Mobile Service Has Never Been Easier.” myKaarma's head of training and dealer-centric guru, Joe LaClare, will show how to quickly, easily, and affordably implement a mobile service solution at any store.
“Times have changed, but have you? Join our virtual event series and elevate your service business opportunities, interactions, and income to new levels. We are also offering a $50 Amazon gift card if you schedule a demo, along with a $50 donation to the 501(c)(3) charity of your choice,” Nath added.
For more information, or to register for the event, visit: ELEVATE 2021 Registration.
myKaarma is a cloud-based software company focusing on enhancing the service customer retail experience and increasing franchised dealership revenue. The software suite runs on mobile phones, desktops, and tablet computers. The platform includes ServiceCart™ Video MPI, pickup and delivery, video walkarounds, and driver tracking, along with the communications and payment features. It is all seamlessly integrated and synced with the DMS and can help provide a touchless service environment.
Service departments gain access to a comprehensive real-time record of communication with their customers that allows them to manage their operations more efficiently.
For more information about myKaarma and its products, visit http://mykaarma.com.
