CBD For Dogs? New Research Backs Canine Hemp Oil Use For Epilepsy and Arthritis

Hemp Oil Clinical Studies on dogs adds seizures to the list of illnesses that can be helped.

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- For dogs suffering from seizures, a university study suggests that Colorado Hemp Oil helps dogs with this debilitating ‘brainstorm’ condition.Veterinary safety trial shows Colorado Hemp Oil CBD presents a minimal risk for dogsA study sponsored by ABSC Organics at Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences investigated the safety of specified combinations and delivery methods of the ABSC Colorado Hemp Oil extract in dogs. The intent of this research was to determine the potential adverse effects of administering cannabidiol to dogs.Overall, the results showed that dogs tolerated clinical doses of ABSC Colorado Hemp Oil (CBD) without serious adverse effects in the 6-week long study.Independent CBD Oil reviewer, Remedy Review, Rated ABSC Organics Pure Broad-Spectrum Colorado Hemp Oil Best Overall based on canine clinical safety studies at the University of Colorado. “ABSC Organics pure broad spectrum hemp oils are the only pet products to be tested in clinical studies with research to back up the safety and efficacy of these tinctures.”Results were presented at the Institute of Cannabis Research Conference at CSU-Pueblo, Colorado, and were published in the Journal of the American Holistic Veterinary Medical Association.Phase 2 clinical trials for epilepsy and arthritis underwayDr. Stephanie McGrath, who leads the CSU team, also completed a pilot epilepsy study, and the promising results of that study were published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association. In total, 16 dogs were included in the analysis, with 9 dogs in the Colorado Hemp Oil group and 7 in the placebo group.89% of the dogs in the small pilot study showed a reduction in seizure frequency.Dr. McGrath expressed excitement over the findings and the potential of Hemp Oil as she noted, “We saw a correlation between how high the levels of CBD oil were in these dogs with how great the seizure reduction was.”Additionally, the dogs in the Hemp Oil group reduced their seizure frequency significantly (median change of 33%), compared with the placebo group. Seizures, also known as Epilepsy , is caused by irregular electrical activity in the brain It is one of the most common chronic neurological diseases in dogs, affecting around 1% of dogs living in 45 million US dog-owning households.A larger epilepsy study sponsored by the AKC Canine Health Foundation is ongoing at CSU, as is an arthritis study. Previous studies like the one performed on osteoarthritic dogs at Cornell University also display a favorable profile on the benefits of CBD for dogs with arthritic conditions.These studies were sponsored by Applied Basic Science Corp, whose Colorado Hemp Oil CBD products were used in the clinical trials.Hemp Oil (CBD oil) is the most effective form of administrationAnother study conducted by the CSU team found that CBD oil was the most effective administration method when it came to blood plasma levels of CBD in each dog. Essentially, this means that CBD was more easily absorbed by the body when given in a tincture format twice a day, in 12-hour intervals.All mammals from humans to dogs have an endocannabinoid system (eCS) to keep their biological processes in balance. This balancing process, known scientifically as homeostasis, is key to maintaining wellness.Stresses of everyday life and aging can reduce the effectiveness of the eCS. Because the eCS is found in every part of the mammal, reduced eCS functioning can result in a surprising list of potential illnesses. The good news is that research has shown that endocannabinoids naturally produced by every mammal can be supplemented by plant-based phytocannabinoids found in broad-spectrum Colorado Hemp Oil. Colorado hemp oil can reinvigorate a weak eCS.