Lyles Man Arrested, Charged with Doctoring & Posting Harassing Photograph

DICKSON COUNTY – Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside investigators from the Dickson Police Department, have arrested and charged a Lyles man accused of manufacturing and disseminating a harassing photograph on social media.

At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI Agents began investigating the origin of a photograph that depicted individuals desecrating the grave of a deceased local law enforcement officer, Sgt. Daniel Baker of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office. Agents subsequently visited Baker’s gravesite this morning and determined the photograph was digitally manufactured. Further investigative efforts led to the identification of Joshua Andrew Garton (DOB 1-31-92) as the individual who manufactured the image and distributed it on social media.

This afternoon, Agents arrested Garton and charged him with one count of Harassment and booked him into the Dickson County Jail where, because of this charge and other, unrelated legal issues, he was being held on a $76,000 bond.

