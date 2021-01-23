Tabet Manufacturing Company, Inc. to Expand Norfolk Operation, Creating 68 New Jobs

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Tabet Manufacturing Company, Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of large suite communications equipment and custom solutions for military and industrial customers, will invest $6.5 million to expand its operation in the City of Norfolk. The company will construct a new manufacturing facility adjacent to its current facility at 1336 Ballentine Boulevard to increase production capacity. Virginia successfully competed with Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina for the project, which will create 68 new jobs. “Tabet Manufacturing Company is a longtime contributor to the Hampton Roads economy, producing vital communications equipment for our armed forces,” said Governor Northam. “The company’s Norfolk operation continues to thrive, supported by the region’s significant military presence and the ability to recruit and retain top talent. We are honored that Tabet has decided to reinvest in our Commonwealth, and we look forward to their continued success.” Founded over 60 years ago, Tabet Manufacturing Company, Inc. is a dynamic and innovative company that developed the first wafer-style switches for use on United States Navy ships. A homegrown Virginia company headquartered in Norfolk, Tabet has served military and industrial markets for many years, employing more than 90 Virginians. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Tabet Manufacturing works with clients to create custom products starting with the design and prototype, and continuing through full production. In addition to serving the military maritime market, Tabet Manufacturing was recently awarded a multi-year contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to manufacture a variety of interconnection equipment used throughout the Department of Defense community. The five-year base contract has a performance completion date of December 2024 and includes an option for five one-year extension periods. “The diversity of Tabet Manufacturing’s growing customer base speaks to the value of its custom, precision-manufactured products,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The growth and longevity of a 60-year-old Virginia company is a powerful testament to the advantages of doing business in the Commonwealth, and we are proud to support Tabet’s expansion in Norfolk.” “We are excited to make this investment and continue growing our operations in the Hampton Roads area,” said Jeff Jaycox, President of Tabet Manufacturing Company. “The area is strategically located to serve our customer base and has the necessary infrastructure for us to conduct business in a competitive manner. We have also been able to develop a strong supply chain utilizing vendors throughout Virginia.” The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the City of Norfolk and the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. VEDP will support Tabet Manufacturing’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. “Successful, innovative companies are critical to the development of a strong and resilient local economy,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander. “We are proud that Norfolk’s own Tabet Manufacturing makes significant advanced devices that are used around the world. We are also excited that Tabet Manufacturing continues to make significant investments in Norfolk, creating jobs while building our industrial base. Norfolk is grateful for the partnership with VEDP and the Hampton Roads Alliance that aided Tabet Manufacturing in expanding its operation.” “The Hampton Roads Alliance congratulates Tabet Manufacturing Company on its expansion and commends the City of Norfolk and VEDP for their work to secure this project,” said Douglas L. Smith, President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Alliance. “The Hampton Roads region is second to none in its service to the military, due not only to the nearly 90,000 active-duty personnel stationed here, but also to the many manufacturers and defense contractors that call the region home. A large, well-skilled talent pool and advantageous regulatory environment make Hampton Roads ideal for manufacturers, and we are thrilled to see a homegrown company like Tabet achieve such success.” “I am pleased to have Tabet Manufacturing Company expanding its production in Norfolk,” said Senator Lionell Spruill. “Tabet continues to provide economic opportunities for the constituents in the 5th Senate District while providing quality products. I applaud the company’s continued growth.” “I am thrilled that Tabet Manufacturing is expanding its operations in Norfolk,” said Delegate Jay Jones. “This announcement demonstrates the benefit and byproduct of public and private collaboration, not just for the City of Norfolk, but for all of Hampton Roads. I look forward to Tabet’s continued success and its growth as a key driver of our region’s economy and workforce.”