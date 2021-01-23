​​​Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Route 234 in Franklin Township, Adams County

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a bridge replacement project is set to begin on the Route 234 bridge spanning Conewago Creek between Gun Club Road and Shippensburg Road in Franklin Township, Adams County.

The bridge will be closed Monday, February 1. An 87-day detour will be in place using Route 3011 (Chambersburg Street/Cashtown Road) and Route 30. A bicycle detour also will be in effect using Gun Club Road and Shippensburg Road.

In addition to replacing the existing structure with a single-span prestressed concrete spread box beam bridge, work also includes minor approach shoulder widening, roadway reconstruction, and other miscellaneous construction.

This bridge is the first of a $1,142,578, two-bridge contract, which also includes replacing a bridge on Route 234 in Tyrone Township with a precast concrete box culvert. A press release will be issued prior to the start of that project.

Lobar Site Development of Dillsburg, PA is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018