HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Jan. 22, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

132 COVID-19 Cases and Four Deaths Reported

DOH reports 132 new cases of coronavirus today and four (4) additional deaths, raising the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 332.

Deaths:

O‘ahu

1 Male, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 Female, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

2 Females, 90-99 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

This report includes cases up until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day at hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard. See weekly cluster report attached for more information.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Jan. 20, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 98 20,230 Hawai‘i 5 2,113 Maui 19 1,550 Kaua‘i 1 177 Moloka‘i 0 25 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 9 669 Total Cases 132 24,870++ Deaths 4 332

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 1/21/21 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui-17, O‘ahu-81, Kaua’i‘-0

++As a result of updated information, one case on O‘ahu was recategorized to Kaua’i and one case on O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

DOH to Release Preliminary COVID-19 Vaccination Amounts

To more accurately convey the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Hawai’i, DOH is now releasing a preliminary number in addition to the vetted and verified number issued every Wednesday. This new preliminary number will be posted daily, Monday through Friday, by 8 a.m. on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division (DOCD) website. The preliminary number will also be available by connecting with the DOH via Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

DOCD will continue to publish the vetted and verified number of vaccinations administered every Wednesday at 12 p.m. This vetted and verified number will include vaccinations administered through the previous Sunday at 11:59 p.m. The two-and-a-half-day lag in reporting allows DOH to “clean and scrub” the data to ensure it is accurate. This vetted and verified number currently stands at 70,095.

The preliminary number released by DOH today is 94,003. This reflects the preliminary count through Thursday, January 21, 2021. Due to ongoing delays in reporting from vaccination sites, the actual number of vaccinations administered is likely higher than 94,003. To access the DOCD website: https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

To view more: https://hawaiicovid19.com/hawaii-department-of-health-to-release-preliminary-covid-19-vaccination-amounts-on-weekdays/

Department of Public Safety :

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reported one (1) positive inmate and 63 negatives out of 64 test results. The total active inmate cases for HCF are 31. There are four (4) hospitalized HCF inmates. HCF reported there were three (3) staff positive and 18 staff negative out of 21 test results. The Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center reported one (1) negative inmate result. The Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center reported 27 staff negative results. The Maui Community Correctional Center reported three (3) inmate negative results. The Waiawa Correctional Facility reported one (1) negative inmate result. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

December 2020 Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report

Hawai‘i hotels across the state continued to report lower revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR), and occupancy last month compared to December 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to HTA, statewide RevPAR in December 2020 decreased to $69 (-75.6%), ADR fell to $291 (-17.6%), and occupancy declined to 23.8 percent (-56.4 percentage points). To see the full report:

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/6335/hta-december-2020-hawaii-hotels-performance-final.pdf

8,198 Passengers Arrive on Thursday

Yesterday, a total of 8,198 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. Of those, 4,259 indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,030 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics:

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Vaccine information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

Vaccine information: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/vaccine-information

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine

Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Media Contact:

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194

[email protected]