News Release – DOH Issues Notice of Violation and Order to Unlicensed Care Home

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH ISSUES NOTICE OF VIOLATION AND ORDER TO UNLICENSED CARE HOME

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 3, 2024 24-059

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Office of Health Care Assurance (OHCA) issued a Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) today to Nenita Mauricio, Private Home Duty LLC, for operating an unlicensed adult residential care home (ARCH) at 91-1046 Muiona Street, ʻEwa Beach, Hawaiʻi.

As a result of multiple complaints alleging the operation of an unlicensed adult residential care home, health department inspectors conducted investigations. During the investigations, the health department confirmed at least six unrelated residents were receiving care at that home during different times.

During the investigations, Mauricio, who is a certified nurse aide in Hawai‘i, admitted she was providing care for individuals in the unlicensed facility.

An ARCH is defined as any facility that provides 24-hour living accommodations for a fee to adults unrelated to the family, who require at least minimal assistance in the activities of daily living, personal care services, protection, and health care services, but who do not need the professional health services provided in an intermediate, skilled nursing, or acute care facility. Hawai‘i law requires all adult residential care homes to be licensed to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the individuals in those homes.

Mauricio is required to cease and desist operation of her unlicensed ARCH and pay an administrative penalty of $315,000, based on $1,000 for each day the unlicensed facility was in operation — a total of 315 days from July 1, 2023 to May 10, 2024 — calculated from the date of admission of the first resident into the unlicensed facility to the date when all of the residents were transferred out of the unlicensed facility, seven days from the delivery date of the NOVO.

Mauricio has 20 days from the date of receipt of the NOVO to submit a written request for a hearing, or the NOVO will become final and enforceable after the 20-day period.

# # #

Media Contact:

Claudette Springer

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

808-586-4445

[email protected]