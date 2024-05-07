Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,064 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Considers Seven Nominees for Four Judicial Vacancies

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

 

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

 

GOVERNOR GREEN CONSIDERS SEVEN NOMINEES FOR FOUR JUDICIAL VACANCIES 

Nominees submitted by the Judicial Selection Commission

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 6, 2024

 

HONOLULU  ̶  Governor Josh Green, M.D., will name four judges to fill vacancies on the Circuit Court of the First Circuit (O‘ahu), from a list of seven nominees he received from the Judicial Selection Commission.

 

The vacancies resulted from the retirements of Circuit Judge Jeffery P. Crabtree in January 2024, Circuit Judge Robert M. Browning in December 2023, Circuit Judge and Edward H. Kubo, Jr. in December 2019. A fourth vacancy will occur in June 2024 with the retirement of Circuit Judge Gary W.B. Chang.

 

The Judicial Selection Commission provided the list of nominees to the Governor after a thorough review of the backgrounds and qualifications of all applicants.

 

The nominees:

 

Lance David Collins, attorney and president/principal, Law Office of Lance D. Collins

 

Rebecca A. Copeland, a district family court judge with the state of Hawai‘i First Circuit

 

Brian Alexander Costa, a district family court judge with the state of Hawai‘i

 

Harvey Michael Demetrakopoulos an attorney with Shim & Chang practicing personal injury litigation.

 

Timothy Eric Ho, a judge in the District Court of the First Circuit, state of Hawai‘i

 

Dyan Marie Medeiros, a district family court judge in Family Court of the First Circuit, state of Hawai‘i

 

Steven Richard Nichols, deputy public defender, Felony Division Supervisor, Office of the Public Defender

 

The public is invited to provide comments on the nominees via the Governor’s website: https://governor.hawaii.gov/contact-us/contact-the-governor/

 

The Governor has 30 days from his receipt of the list on May 3, 2024, until Monday June 3, 2024, to make his appointment. The nominations are subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

 

# # #

 

Media Contacts:   

Erika Engle 

Press Secretary 

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i 

Phone: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

  

Makana McClellan   

Director of Communications   

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi  

Cell: 808265-0083   

Email: [email protected]   

 

You just read:

Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Considers Seven Nominees for Four Judicial Vacancies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more