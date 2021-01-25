Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
InfoValue Computing, Inc. Rebrands as Vytio

[Vytio] better aligns with our focus as an innovative IP-video company, and will strengthen the thirty-year success of InfoValue Computing.”
— Aubrey Flanagan, CEO
ELMSFORD, NY, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InfoValue Computing, Inc., a name that has been synonymous with IPTV innovation since 1994, is rebranding as Vytio (pronounced “vit-ee-o”) – a name that more specifically, and accurately speaks to its solutions and products. Vytio will replace the InfoValue brand in markets around the world, including the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, LATAM, and Asia.

“Our name changed to more clearly represent our vision as we continue to grow the business,” said Vytio CEO Aubrey Flanagan. “It better aligns with our focus as an innovative IP-video company, and will strengthen the thirty-year success of InfoValue Computing.”

Employing its field-tested and proven IPTV middleware framework, Vytio provides curated solutions optimized for hospitality, enterprise, and residential care IPTV implementations. In addition to these solutions, Vytio is excited to announce two standalone products; VytioCast, a Chromecast Management product for hospitality implementations, as well as VytioProbe, an IP video signal monitoring and diagnostics tool.

Vytio is not just a brand change, it’s a complete modernization of the company. While the core software platform and mission remain the same, huge efforts have been made to modernize and improve the solution as well as the business model – to accommodate the modern marketplace and customer.


About Vytio
Founded in 1994 as InfoValue Computing, Vytio are experts in providing comprehensive and premium IP Media platforms and solutions, Vytio is recognized for innovations and advances in IPTV technology that have set the pace in performance, scalability, and intelligence. Vytio delivers IPTV solutions and products to the hospitality, healthcare, enterprise, and residential care markets. Vytio's corporate headquarters are located at 4 Westchester Plaza, Elmsford, NY 10523.

More information on Vytio as well as its products and services at www.vyt.io, via e-mail at info@vyt.io, or by phone at (914) 345-5980.

Richard Chen
Vytio
+1 914-345-5980
