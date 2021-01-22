Legislative Session and COVID-19 Case Update

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Senate and Utah House of Representatives released the following statement regarding COVID-19 cases and the Legislative Session.

The Legislature is taking precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by regularly testing, wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and encouraging virtual meetings. The process is working. Positive cases are being caught and the legislative branch is taking extra steps to protect lawmakers, staff, interns and the public. Evaluations are ongoing and the situation is being closely monitored. Lawmakers are safely working on behalf of Utahns to debate and consider important issues and fund vital programs, including education, health departments and social services.

To respect the privacy of staff and legislators, we will not provide details on the number of positive COVID-19 tests, or give out specific names. Individuals who need to be informed to prevent the spread of the virus will be notified. Lawmakers will continue to keep the public and media informed of any updates that may impact public participation or reporting.