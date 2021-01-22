Senate Committee Schedule: January 25, 2021
State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS FRIDAY, JANUARY 22, 2021
FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman
Monday, January 25, 2020
1 p.m. – Organizational Time
1:30 p.m. – Full Committee Hearing
General Fund Estimates
Debbie Romero, Acting Secretary, Department of Finance and Administration
Stephanie Schardin Clarke, Secretary, Taxation and Revenue Department
Dawn Iglesias, Chief Economist, Legislative Finance Committee
Presentation of LFC Executive Appropriation Recommendations
Debbie Romero, Acting Secretary, Department of Finance and Administration
David Abbey, Director, Legislative Finance Committee
Tuesday, January 26, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.
(611) Early Childhood Education and Care Department (Klundt/Densmore)
Elizabeth Groginsky, Secretary
(690) Children, Youth and Families Department (Bachechi/Regensberg)
Brian Blalock, Secretary
Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.
(665) Department of Health (Klundt/Densmore)
Tracie C. Collins, Secretary Designate
(630) Human Services Department (Esquibel/Regensberg)
Dr. David R. Scrase, Secretary
Medicaid Program
TANF
Thursday, January 28, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.
(993) Public School Support (Liu/Martinez)
Friday, January 29, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.
(950) NM Higher Education Department (Valenzuela/Macias)
Instructional and General Funding, Research and Public Service Projects
Stephanie Rodriguez, Acting Secretary
Monday, February 1, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.
Overview of Judiciary Appropriations
Michael Vigil, Chief Justice
Arthur Pepin, Administrative Office of the Courts
(231-243) District Courts (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)
(244) Bernalillo County Metro Court (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)
(251-265) District Attorneys (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)
Diana Luce, 5th District Attorney and President of the District Attorneys’ Association
Henry Valdez, Director, Administrative Office of the District Attorneys
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.
Capital Outlay
Review of 2021 Capital Outlay Requests and LFC
Staff Framework
Status of Outstanding Capital Funds and Projects
Steve Olson, Fiscal Analyst, LFC , Linda Kehoe, LFC Consultant
Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.
(350) General Services Department (Jorgensen/Miller)
Ken Ortiz, Secretary
(333) Taxation and Revenue Department (Nichols/Montoya)
Stephanie Schardin Clarke, Secretary
(341) Department of Finance and Administration (Nichols/Macias)
Debbie Romero, Acting Secretary
(280) Public Defender Department (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)
Ben Baur, Chief Defender
Thursday, February 4, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.
(418) Tourism Department (Martinez, J./Perea)
Jen Schroer, Secretary
(419) Economic Development Department (Martinez, J./Perea)
Alicia Keyes, Secretary
(505) Cultural Affairs Department (Martinez, J./Perea)
Debra Garcia y Griego, Secretary
Monday, February 8, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.
(790) Department of Public Safety (Rabin/Jimenez)
Mark Shea, Secretary
(770) Corrections Department (Rabin/Jimenez)
Alisha Tafoya, Secretary
Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.
(550) Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission (Wan/Miner)
John R. D’Antonio Jr., State Engineer
(521) Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (Wan/Miner)
Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary
(667) Department of Environment (Wan/Miner)
James Kenny, Secretary
Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.
(631) Department of Workforce Solutions (Bachechi/Miller)
(624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department (Klundt/Densmore)
Katrina Hotrum Lopez, Secretary
(805) Department of Transportation (Jorgensen/Jimenez)
Michael Sandoval, Secretary
Friday, February 12, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.
Special Supplemental Deficiency and Information Technology Request and Appropriations (DFA/LFC Staff)
HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chairman
Meeting may be viewed at www.nmlegis.gov by selecting “Webcast”
Monday, January 25, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. Virtual Zoom Meeting
SB 10 REPEAL ABORTION BAN (LOPEZ)
SB 9 SPECIAL OLYMPICS (WIRTH)
SB 33 EARLY DETECTION FOR CEREBRAL PALSY (SCHMEDES)
SB 47 HOME MODIFICATION FOR INDIGENT DISABLED (ORTIZ y PINO)
SB 39 NAMES OF FINALISTS FOR EXECUTIVE POSITIONS (TALLMAN)
SB 75 STATE AGENCY DISCLOSURE OF SENSITIVE INFO (SEDILLO LOPEZ)
*SB 123 “HEALTH CARE PRACTITIONER” DEFINITION (STEFANICS)
Note: For public participation send an email to SPAC@legis.gov with your Name, Entity Representing, Bill Number, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak on the specific bill. Deadline to respond is by Monday, January 25, at 8:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom operator with virtual meeting instructions.
