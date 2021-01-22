Senate Committee Schedule: January 25, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS FRIDAY, JANUARY 22, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman

Monday, January 25, 2020

1 p.m. – Organizational Time

1:30 p.m. – Full Committee Hearing

General Fund Estimates

Debbie Romero, Acting Secretary, Department of Finance and Administration

Stephanie Schardin Clarke, Secretary, Taxation and Revenue Department

Dawn Iglesias, Chief Economist, Legislative Finance Committee

Presentation of LFC Executive Appropriation Recommendations

Debbie Romero, Acting Secretary, Department of Finance and Administration

David Abbey, Director, Legislative Finance Committee

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.

(611) Early Childhood Education and Care Department (Klundt/Densmore)

Elizabeth Groginsky, Secretary

(690) Children, Youth and Families Department (Bachechi/Regensberg)

Brian Blalock, Secretary

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.

(665) Department of Health (Klundt/Densmore)

Tracie C. Collins, Secretary Designate

(630) Human Services Department (Esquibel/Regensberg)

Dr. David R. Scrase, Secretary

Medicaid Program

TANF

Thursday, January 28, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.

(993) Public School Support (Liu/Martinez)

Friday, January 29, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.

(950) NM Higher Education Department (Valenzuela/Macias)

Instructional and General Funding, Research and Public Service Projects

Stephanie Rodriguez, Acting Secretary

Monday, February 1, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.

Overview of Judiciary Appropriations

Michael Vigil, Chief Justice

Arthur Pepin, Administrative Office of the Courts

(231-243) District Courts (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

(244) Bernalillo County Metro Court (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

(251-265) District Attorneys (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

Diana Luce, 5th District Attorney and President of the District Attorneys’ Association

Henry Valdez, Director, Administrative Office of the District Attorneys

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.

Capital Outlay

Review of 2021 Capital Outlay Requests and LFC

Staff Framework

Status of Outstanding Capital Funds and Projects

Steve Olson, Fiscal Analyst, LFC , Linda Kehoe, LFC Consultant

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.

(350) General Services Department (Jorgensen/Miller)

Ken Ortiz, Secretary

(333) Taxation and Revenue Department (Nichols/Montoya)

Stephanie Schardin Clarke, Secretary

(341) Department of Finance and Administration (Nichols/Macias)

Debbie Romero, Acting Secretary

(280) Public Defender Department (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

Ben Baur, Chief Defender

Thursday, February 4, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.

(418) Tourism Department (Martinez, J./Perea)

Jen Schroer, Secretary

(419) Economic Development Department (Martinez, J./Perea)

Alicia Keyes, Secretary

(505) Cultural Affairs Department (Martinez, J./Perea)

Debra Garcia y Griego, Secretary

Monday, February 8, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.

(790) Department of Public Safety (Rabin/Jimenez)

Mark Shea, Secretary

(770) Corrections Department (Rabin/Jimenez)

Alisha Tafoya, Secretary

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.

(550) Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission (Wan/Miner)

John R. D’Antonio Jr., State Engineer

(521) Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (Wan/Miner)

Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary

(667) Department of Environment (Wan/Miner)

James Kenny, Secretary

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.

(631) Department of Workforce Solutions (Bachechi/Miller)

(624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department (Klundt/Densmore)

Katrina Hotrum Lopez, Secretary

(805) Department of Transportation (Jorgensen/Jimenez)

Michael Sandoval, Secretary

Friday, February 12, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.

Special Supplemental Deficiency and Information Technology Request and Appropriations (DFA/LFC Staff)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chairman

Monday, January 25, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 10 REPEAL ABORTION BAN (LOPEZ)

SB 9 SPECIAL OLYMPICS (WIRTH)

SB 33 EARLY DETECTION FOR CEREBRAL PALSY (SCHMEDES)

SB 47 HOME MODIFICATION FOR INDIGENT DISABLED (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 39 NAMES OF FINALISTS FOR EXECUTIVE POSITIONS (TALLMAN)

SB 75 STATE AGENCY DISCLOSURE OF SENSITIVE INFO (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

*SB 123 “HEALTH CARE PRACTITIONER” DEFINITION (STEFANICS)

