01-22-2021 Mega Millions Slated at One Billion For Friday’s Draw

Charleston, W.Va. – While the duel amongst competing jackpots has officially ended after Powerball’s $730 million jackpot was hit Wednesday, the pot continues to sweeten for Mega Millions, reaching the $1 billion mark ahead of Friday’s drawing.

If won, it would be the 2nd largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the 3rd largest in U.S. lottery history. This is only the second time that the advertised jackpot for Mega Millions has reached the $1 billion mark. The first was prior to the October 19, 2018 drawing.

“This is an exciting time in the Lottery industry with these high jackpots,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “I want to encourage all players to of course, play responsibly, but also, to check your tickets. We had success with Powerball and our hope is that we have even more with Mega Millions.”

Friday will be the longest run in Mega Millions history, reaching its 37th draw since a jackpot was hit.

Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which again increases non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Friday.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

