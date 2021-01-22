1/22/2021

For Immediate Release: Friday, January 22, 2021 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

**PHOTO & VIDEO RELEASE** CFO Jimmy Patronis Hosts “Supporting Our Health Care Heroes” in Miramar to Advocate for Vital COVID-19 Liability Protections

To view and download video from the event, click here.

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis hosted a ‘Supporting Our Health Care Heroes’ event at the Miami Jewish Health Pace Center in Miramar to advocate for vital COVID-19 liability protections for Florida’s health care workers and long-term care personnel. The CFO was joined by state leaders, lawmakers and representatives from the Florida Health Care Association, Florida Hospital Association, Florida Medical Association and Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida. Over the past several months, CFO Patronis has emphasized the need for COVID-19 liability protections for businesses and highlighted his three guiding principles to help shape legislation in the upcoming Legislative Session.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Since the pandemic began, our state’s health care and long-term care personnel have been on the frontlines, fighting to protect Floridians, especially our state’s most vulnerable population – our seniors. These frontline heroes have been working long hours and maintaining stringent health safety processes to protect our seniors. They have fought through PPE shortages, and put their own lives on the line to protect our friends, family and loved ones from this serious virus. That is why we must step up and protect them as they have worked to protect us.

“I was proud to be joined in Miramar to honor the hard work and heroic efforts of our frontline health care professionals including the doctors, nurses and medical staff that have been on the forefront of this pandemic for nearly a year now. My top priority this legislative session will be to encourage Legislators to pass meaningful liability protections that includes our health care and long-term care communities, and I look forward to working with members on this critical issue.”

Emmett Reed, Florida Health Care Association Executive Director said, “Our healthcare heroes on the frontlines showed up every day, putting themselves in harm’s way to protect their residents. We applaud CFO Patronis for recognizing the need for liability protections for our long term care centers. Our heroic caregivers should be able to do their jobs without the fear of being sued for doing the best they can under challenging circumstances.”

Mary Mayhew, President and CEO, Florida Hospital Association said, “Florida’s hospitals and our partner health care providers have been on the front lines in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic since the beginning. That work has required the brave dedication of individuals who tirelessly and resourcefully provide care in an environment which, at times, has been uncertain and the potential for severe illness caused by a highly infectious pathogen is significant. With a novel virus never before seen, guidance and best practices have changed and evolved as we all learn more about the virus on an almost daily basis. Our health care providers need liability protections to guard against unfounded lawsuits that seek to take advantage of an ever-changing situation.”

Justin Senior, Chief Executive Officer, Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida said, “It was an honor to join CFO Patronis today in Miramar to advocate for protections for Florida’s health care workers. These front-line workers show up every day and dedicate their lives to protecting Floridians in their time of need. Florida’s Safety Net hospitals are treating an est. 60% of the Covid-19 hospitalized patients and participating in half of the Covid-19 clinical trials, yet these critical care hospitals comprise only 10% percent of the state’s hospitals. I look forward to working with CFO Patronis and Legislators this upcoming session to ensure our health care community has the protections they deserve.”

Jeffrey Freimark, President & Chief Executive Officer, Miami Jewish Health said, “Our employees have gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are true healthcare heroes – showing up every day to care for those we serve, despite worrying about their health and the health of their families. It is our responsibility to eliminate any concerns about liability so our caregivers can continue to focus on what they do best.”

Representative David Borrero said, “Florida’s healthcare workers have been working tirelessly to provide exceptional care to their patients battling COVID and now vaccinate Florida’s seniors. We must provide liability protections to these heroes to show the state has their backs. The fear of being sued is a worry these brave men and women don’t need when they are working to help those in their care recover.”

Representative Demi Busatta Cabrera said, “I applaud CFO Patronis for standing up for healthcare personnel across the state. These brave men and women risk their own lives to care for their patients each day, and we must do all we can to safeguard them. I will work alongside CFO Patronis to ensure we pass these important protections.”

Representative Tom Fabricio said, “Thank you to CFO Patronis for hosting a ‘Supporting Our Health Care Heroes’ event in Miramar today. It was an honor to attend, and I look forward to working with the CFO and my fellow colleagues in the legislature to ensure Florida’s health care workers are protected from COVID-19 litigation.”

To view the CFO’s guiding principles for liability protections, click HERE.

### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).