Drug Investigation in Putnam County Results in Two Arrests, Drugs Seized

PUTNAM COUNTY – Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were joined by law enforcement agencies from multiple jurisdictions in an investigation that resulted in the arrest of two individuals on drug-related charges.

TBI Drug Agents, along with Agents and investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, Cookeville Police Department, and Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, have been conducting on-going investigations into the distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs in the Upper Cumberland area. During the course of the investigation, investigators arrested two individuals following a vehicle stop, and a search warrant execution of a residence. Chauncey Robinson (DOB 07/27/1986) of Nashville was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, heroin, methamphetamine, and a large amount of cash. Additional methamphetamine was found as the result of the search warrant execution.

Robinson was charged with Possession of Schedule II for Resale, Possession of Schedule I for Resale, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was booked into the Putnam County Jail on a $100,00 bond. Robinson also had active arrest warrants out of Davidson County. Alicen Garrett (DOB 11/22/1994) of Cookeville was charged with Possession of Schedule II for Resale, and was booked into the Putnam County Jail on a $25,000 bond.