Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,345 in the last 365 days.

Paul Petersen Starts Federal Prison Sentence

EL PASO, TX – Paul Petersen, the former Maricopa.AZ County Assessor convicted of adoption fraud started his prison sentence this week, checking in to a federal penitentiary in El Paso.  After serving 74 months there, he will face up to 16.5 years in prison in Arizona and 15 years in Utah.

Utah Attorney General’s office investigators and prosecutors played a key role in securing a conviction for Petersen, who confessed to human trafficking in Utah. Petersen also confessed to fraud and adoption fraud in Arkansas and Arizona for running an illegal international adoption scheme that a judge described as a “baby-selling enterprise”.

News coverage:

https://www.sltrib.com/news/2021/01/20/paul-petersen-head-prison/

https://www.azfamily.com/news/continuing_coverage/adoption_fraud_investigation/former-county-assessor-paul-petersen-reports-to-prison-thursday-for-illegal-adoptions/article_65de3240-9462-5b14-445-b71930802b6c.html

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/12/01/paul-petersen-sentenced-6-plus-years-adoption-scheme/3786156001/

Related

You just read:

Paul Petersen Starts Federal Prison Sentence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.