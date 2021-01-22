HOUSTON-BASED ANTI-HUMAN TRAFFICKING ACTIVISTS ANNOUNCE NTZ “NO TRAFFICKING ZONE” IMPACT WEEK
Media Inquiries:
Anika Jackson
anika@anikapr.com
310.567.0038
January 27 - 29, 2021 Festivities to Occur In Partnership With NRG Stadium and The Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance
Houston-based activists Jacquelyn Aluotto & Dr. James Dixon, founders of the NTZ “No Trafficking Zone” initiative, announced the first annual NTZ Impact Week. NTZ launched in January 2020, against the backdrop of one of the largest human trafficking hubs in the nation. Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation, Inc. (HCSCC) board members passed the resolution to approve NRG Park as the first NTZ sports and entertainment venue partner for the global initiative to combat human trafficking.
The Impact Week will educate, enlist and engage corporations, sports and entertainment venues, colleges and universities, school districts, religious entities, municipalities, and states in a coordinated fight against the spread of sex and human trafficking in all forms. A series of panel presentations, speakers, educational discussions, purposed to enlighten the public and equip collaborative partners in the work to combat the scourge of trafficking have been enlisted.
The NTZ Impact Week will feature notable guests and speakers including:
Conchita Sarnoff, best known for breaking open the Jeffrey Epstein case.
Farrah Zulaikha, U.N. Ambassador and humanitarian.
Bun B, a leading socially conscious entertainer.
Survivor leaders, advocacy organization leaders, law enforcement specialists, elected
officials, faith leaders, professional sports figures, and strategic collaborators.
Within the events, an awards luncheon will recognize the impact of County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Commissioner R. Jack Cagle, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Mike McCaul, State Senator Larry Taylor, State Rep. Shawn Their, Judge Bonnie Hellums, and others. A special U.N. recognition and designation will be presented to HCSCC.
The Official Press Conference will occur on January 28th at 12:30p.m. CST.
The public is invited to attend. For more information on No Trafficking Zone, a complete list of events, and to register for the virtual festivities, please visit: www.notraffickingzone.org
About the NTZ Founders:
NTZ was co-founded by Jacquelyn Aluotto and Dr. James Dixon. Jacquelyn Aluotto is a leading human trafficking specialist, a child victims advocate, and founder of Real Beauty Real Women. She’s also the Community Outreach Coordinator of HTRA (Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance of the Southern District), a law enforcement advisor, film producer, and creative impact consultant. Dr. James Dixon is president-elect of the Houston NAACP, pastor of The Community Of Faith Church, founder of One Family One Future, presiding Bishop of Kingdom Builders Global Fellowship, and a respected speaker and instructor.
