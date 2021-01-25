CABINETM RELEASES INSIGHTS FROM HUNDREDS OF MARKETING TECHNOLOGY STACKS
New CabinetM report reflects true technology adoption data for marketing, sales and revenue operations
We are confident we have the largest set of active stack data in the MarTech industry, and are at a point where we will start sharing aggregated insights related to technology adoption from that data”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CabinetM Inc., the MarTech management platform for marketing, sales and revenue operations, today released the results of a comprehensive compilation of marketing and sales technology adoption data. The StackInsights™ Report reflects product data mined from hundreds of technology stacks that marketing and sales operations professionals have built and are managing on the CabinetM platform.
— Sheryl Schultz, CabinetM President and CEO
“We’ve aggregated and anonymized the marketing stack technology adoption data on CabinetM to uncover the most popular products in B2B and B2C stacks and within in each of the most popular technology categories,” said Sheryl Schultz, CabinetM Founder and President. “We are confident that we have the largest set of active stack data in the industry, and are now at a point where it makes sense to start sharing aggregated insights related to technology adoption from that data.”
CabinetM intends to expand and publish StackInsights™ periodically to reflect changing trends in stack composition.
CabinetM subscribers have access to StackInsights on a self-serve, real-time basis, making it simple to start product research by looking at what other companies similar to theirs are using. CabinetM customers regularly mine data to make more informed decisions about their marketing technology product use.
Some Sneak Peeks
- The most popular Marketing Automation Platform in B2B stacks is Marketo Engage
- The three most widely reported CRM platforms in B2B Stacks are Salesforce Sales Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics, and Hubspot CRM
- Adobe products feature heavily in B2C Stacks
- Mailchimp is the most popular Email Marketing platform in both B2B and B2C stacks
About CabinetM
CabinetM is a platform for modern marketing and sales operations professionals to manage their technology stacks and find the tools they need. The technology management platform enables full lifecycle support around technology discovery, qualification, implementation and management, providing critical visibility and leverage to save time, money and drive revenue. The company has built the industry’s most comprehensive database of over 15,000 marketing tools, and currently has the largest set of marketing stack data as a result of hundreds of marketing stacks that have built and are being managed on the platform. CabinetM also owns LibraryM, a resource site for marketing, sales and revenue operations professionals. For additional information: www.cabinetm.com; @cabinetm1
Sheryl Schultz
CabinetM, Inc
+1 508-380-5850
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn