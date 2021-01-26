The World’s Virtual Wellness Retreat: How MindSupply is Changing the Face of Mindful Meditation Apps
The MindSupply App Masterfully Integrates Music, Meditation, Art, and Poetry, Helping Millions Achieve Meaningful MindfulnessST LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the past few years, there has been a massive boom in mindful-focused apps. Unfortunately, many of these apps are typically narrow-focused in one niche: guided meditation. Achieving peace and mindfulness is not a one-size-fits-all process; and until now, there has never been an app that provides various methods and avenues, creating a wellness retreat with the swipe of a finger. Available on iOS and Android devices, the MindSupply App curates exclusive content in various areas of art to provide a gallery of serenity for users around the world.
Created by CEO and Founder Nathan Bernard amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the vision for MindSupply has been to help those feeling anxious in difficult times, and open up a world of possibilities by reinventing traditional mindfulness apps. Through cultivating meaningful partnerships with some of the world’s leading artists and thought leaders, Nathan Bernard, and the MindSupply team have cultivated a content-rich experience to stimulate various senses.
This unique interface allows users to listen to ambient music and soothing sounds, browse magnificent pieces of art, walk through a guided meditation, and listen to motivational poetry; all from their phone, no matter where they are.
The MindSupply App partners with sensational talent to masterfully capture a sense of calm and peace through various outlets. These partners include:
Rhymer’s Block, a top-ranked music app on the iOS and macOS App Stores.
Art Lovers Australia, one of the largest online art galleries in Australia.
Rev. Bibiladeniye Mahanama Thero, renowned Sri Lankan composer, spiritual music producer, and Theravada Buddhist Monk with over 20 years of experience.
“Music is medicine that can be used to heal the mind. A tired mind is the beginning of many problems in life. If you can relax your tired and anxious mind through the proper spiritual music, a clear mind will always lead you in the successful, right direction of life. Music is a powerful source when dealing with a person’s emotions. Our mindfulness musical compositions are spiritual and meditational, bringing tranquility to the stressed or depressed person from the very first note of the instrument and tune, to the last second of each instrumental.” - Rev. Bibiladeniye Mahanama Thero
Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to providing solutions for a world in turmoil; MindSupply’s purpose-driven vision is coming to fruition and transforming lives all over the world.
To learn more about MindSupply, please visit: https://mindsupply.io
About MindSupply
MindSupply is a mindfulness meditation app that brings together sleep sounds, guided meditation, relax melodies, artwork, and poetry. The one-stop-shop for a digital wellness retreat focused on mindful meditation, MindSupply curates exclusive content with strategic partners in various niches to provide peace of mind for anyone, anywhere. Founded in 2020 by Nathan Bernard, MindSupply grew from a passion project, into a phenomenon. Created to help the world amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, MindSupply grew and developed into an affordable solution for those seeking mindfulness in a manner that works for them. Peace of mind and mindfulness are not one size fits all. MindSupply seeks to create a content-rich platform that serves everyone, everywhere, with whatever they need at the moment.
