Gallagher & Consultants and Global Workforce Experts Partner to Enable Emerging Model of Alternative Workforce Solutions

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte NC, 1/22/2021 Gallagher and Consultants, a leader in designing and deploying innovative technology and services solutions to optimize and manage the extended workforce, announced today an integrated alliance with Global Workforce Experts, a company that offers a workforce talent platform inspired out of love for the Contingent Workforce Management industry.

“In 2021, the new model of workforce solutions consulting is about time to value, outcomes based vs. process and execution over strategy. As the traditional employment construct of primarily permanent workforce gives way to hybrid remote enabled teams of consultants, crowdsourcing, and on demand workforce, Gallagher is embracing this trend to scale to support our growing customer base,” said Terri Gallagher, President of Gallagher and Consultants. “Our collaboration with Global Workforce Experts (GWX), a workforce solutions company who focuses on alternative workforce solutions, allows us to be adaptive to customer needs, provide fastest time to value, with highly skilled, cost competitive talent that has the deep depth and breadth of skills we need on demand. Some of your best talent experienced in building and deploying contingent and alternative workforce solutions can now only be found in independent consultant or contract worker communities."

Gallagher’s trademarked, technology centric, multi talent supply approach to building out services and tech solutions combined with GWX’s deep bench of on-demand targeted expertise is the emerging model for alternative workforce solutions and optimization.

“Global Workforce Experts (GWX) is offering an exclusive and curated talentpool of experts in the field of Vendor Management Systems (VMS), Managed Service Provider (MSP) and broader Contingent Workforce Management. Our flexible contracting forms (direct hire, IC, temp, gig assignments) offers a solution that meets the specific on-demand contingent resource needs for our industry with the benefit of having global coverage. As we focus our attention on Contingent Workforce Management Professionals only, we understand perfectly the needs of our clients and talentpool members, who we offer upskilling opportunities & benefits. Gallagher & Consultants vision on the new hybrid and agile model of workforce solutions is closely aligned with Global Workforce Experts business model, so naturally we have found each other in this partnership.” says Dennis Van de Vijver, Managing Director

About Gallagher:

Delivering technology forward, innovative gig workforce and multi talent supply solutions to help businesses optimize and fully leverage a productive total workforce that drives more revenue and greater efficiencies. We help increase profitability and growth by building technology and services models to optimize your non-employee talent using our highly curated ecosystem of talent technology, seasoned consultants, and workforce solution providers to enable an engaged and effective total workforce.

About Global Workforce Experts (GWX):

We are the global network of workforce experts, with deep experience that is critical to any company interested in getting the most out of their contingent workforce program. Our platform promotes our experts’ experience, encourages collaboration with other CWM leaders in the industry which creates learning and upskilling opportunities for everyone involved. Workforce professionals now have a place to share their expertise to assist companies and organizations that need it. Whether you are an enterprise buyer looking to augment your program team or a Managed Service Provider who needs a specifically skilled worker in a challenging geography in a short time frame, Global Workforce Experts has the flexibility and breadth to solve your resource problems. We make it easy for you to find the expert-level talent you need to help deliver successful projects and solutions.



