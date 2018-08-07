Gallagher and Consultants announces their WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS ECOSYSTEM MODEL is now a registered trademark.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently accepted the trademark and issued a registration certificate; registration number 5377282

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This solution helps companies optimize and manage their non-traditional labor (gig, contractor, independent consultants, talent clouds, etc). The WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS ECOSYSTEM MODEL provides a dynamic approach that combines operations, technology, and process, the three main components of a successful strategy. This enables our customers a technology forward, smart and cost effective way to optimize their non-traditional workforce; a rapidly growing sector of the talent supply chain.

Our ecosystem includes best of breed consultative expertise, talent technology, and global partners to provide truly customized solutions says Terri Gallagher, CEO of Gallagher and Consultants, an innovative contingent workforce management consulting firm. “This model enables us to provide the best practices and agility customers are asking for; beyond worker lifecycle management and cost containment that has been the traditional approach."

About Gallagher and Consultants

Gallagher and Consultants leverage a proven ecosystem of Talent Acquisition and Digital Workforce Technology along with Workforce Consultants and Advisors to provide Innovative, Technology focused, Customized Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) Consulting and Solutions. Their goal is to help businesses optimize and fully leverage a productive total workforce that drives more revenue and greater efficiencies.

About Terri Gallagher

Terri Gallagher is the Founder and President of Gallagher and Consultants. She brings 20+ years of experience in enterprise contingent workforce strategies to bring value-add innovative solutions and delivery for her clients, both on the supply and client buyer side. As CEO of Gallagher and Consultants, Terri’s approach is based on current state contingent workforce trends incorporating cutting edge technology and globalization factors that are rapidly changing the landscape She is also an international speaker and writer, and has been featured in multiple industry publications, and her book “Death of the Gold Watch – The Rise of the Gig Workforce” will be released Q1 2018 by Gladiator Publishing.