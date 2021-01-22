International Motivational Keynote Speaker Didi Wong Featured in Award Winning New Inspirational Movie “Impact”
Inspirational diversity speaker and philanthropist Didi Wong stars in an award-winning inspirational movie, “Impact.”
It is time for women to rise up, to have a voice, to be heard, and to claim the more powerful positions in our country and the world.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International diversity speaker and philanthropist Didi Wong stars in an award-winning inspirational movie, “Impact,” which premiered on Thursday and has already been nominated for 12 international film awards and has won 6 awards.
The movie profiles three people who overcame tremendous disadvantages to lead successful lives that will inspire others.
“My father said, ‘You will never make it in America,” she said. “I came to America against my family’s wishes and became a recognized keynote speaker in just four years.
She has spoken at the United Nations and was presented the "Women of the Decade" award for entrepreneurship and Venture Capital from the Women Economic Forum.
The movie shows her starting out as a speaker and stumbling when rehearsing a speech to her four young children.
“When you master the art of articulation, you will experience a whole lot more yeses,” she said.
“Like Kamala Harris, I want to inspire people to speak up and be bold. I want to show that any minority female can face their adversities and come out on the other end as a trusted name, resource, mentor, and successful entrepreneur,” she said.
“It is time for women to rise up, to have a voice, to be heard, and to claim the more powerful positions in our country and the world. I strive to be the most recognized Asian female speaker in the U.S. and in the world and to pave the way for the younger female generation to succeed on a greater scale,” she said.
About the Movie
“Impact” is an inspiring movie about three people who embark on a personal journey to transform the way they communicate. On their quest to impact the world, they discover their superpowers.
About the Film Makers and Producers
The film’s producers include Robert Kahn, Amy Carroll, and David Meltzer.
Eric Bailey, Eric Edmeades, and Amy Carroll coached Didi on presentation skills.
As film directors/producers, authors, and educators Patryk & Kasia Wezowski are on a mission to inspire over ten million lives by making movies that make a difference in the world. Their educational videos have over 4 million views on YouTube.
As founders of the Center for Body Language, the world’s number one body language training for business, they trained over 100,000 people in making a bigger impact. Their work has been published in Harvard Business Review, Forbes, The Huffington Post, CBS, Fox News, TEDx and Harvard University.
To see the movie, sign up for free at http://impact.film
About Didi Wong
Born in Hong Kong, raised in England, and now residing in Los Angeles, Didi Wong is an award-winning international keynote speaker, Hollywood film and TV producer and financier, serial entrepreneur, business and speaking mentor, best-selling author, and angel investor.
She was given the highest level award of “Women of the Decade for Entrepreneurship and Venture Capital” from the Women Economic Forum as well as an award of Achievements, Recognition and Excellence by the National Council of Women from the Egyptian Government. She has also been honored to speak at the Global Entrepreneurship Initiative at the United Nations and she was the resident speaker on the Think and Grow Rich Legacy World Tour 2019.
She has funded, executive produced, and worked alongside the likes of Larry King, Robert Kiyosaki of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" and John Stevenson of Kung Fu Panda, Shrek, and Madagascar success. She was a judge on the number one digital business show "Elevator Pitch."
Didi was given the Certificate of Recognition by Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles for helping women entrepreneurs succeed. Oprah Magazine calls her a "Woman Who Mean Business." In 2021, she will be knighted as "Lady Didi Wong" where she will join the Royal Order of Constantine the Great and St. Helen of Spain to further the Royal initiatives both domestically and internationally.
Philanthropically, she participates as a Parent Council in the Obstetrics and Post-Partum department at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills. She is the President of the Women Economic Forum Los Angeles as well as being on the Board of Advisors for Destined 4 Greatness, a non-profit to help inspire young students in the LAUSD and Long Beach USD arena. She is also an Ambassador for the Unstoppable Foundation.
Her superpowers lie in managing her four children under the age of ten, including a set of identical girl twins and all her projects, speaking engagements, clients, and investments, always with a smile on her face.
To book Didi to speak, go to http://www.didiwong.com
