Summer Rural Legal Corps Needs Applicants

This summer, summer internship opportunities through the Rural Summer Legal Corps, are available for law students interested in public interest law. One of these positions is hosted by Kansas Legal Services.

The Rural Summer Legal Corps is a project of the Legal Services Corporation (LSC) and Equal Justice Works.

The position offered by KLS will give the Fellow the opportunity to help on exciting new projects that KLS is starting this year. The Rural Legal Fellow sought by KLS will spend his or her time assisting the staff of this project to reach low income rural elderly and families, in activities to assess their needs and create a KLS presence in the rural communities to accommodate the legal service delivery. It is anticipated that the fellow will spend approximately 30% of their time assessing needs and resources in rural communities for the program. The fellow will dig into the data of services requested, both met and unmet, for the past five years by county. T

he fellow will be scouting available community gathering sites, evaluating private locations for attorney/client meetings, and assessing courthouse, library or school availability for the establishment of legal self-help kiosks. They will also become familiar with personnel of other agencies that provide social services, education and community programs.

The fellow will spend approximately 70% of her time working with KLS legal staff in elder law issues, such as end-of-life issues like Health Care Power of Attorney documents and family law issues, such as development of safety plans or filing Protection from Abuse orders, as required by the needs of the participants in this program.

As part of the Rural Summer Legal Corps, the summer participants will be part of a diverse cohort across the country receiving training with national thought leaders. Students will receive a $5,000 stipend for 8-10 weeks of service amounting to at least 300 hours. The law student will have the option to request unlimited additional outside funding.

The deadline is 2/8/2021 for applications. Interested students should email their resume to apply: RSLC@lsc.gov.