Governor Cooper Appoints Superior Court Judge

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed William “Bill” Wolfe to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 7C, serving Edgecombe and Wilson counties. 

“Bill Wolfe’s legal abilities are well known in this district that he has served for years and I am pleased he is willing to continue his service on the bench,” Gov. Cooper said.

William “Bill” Wolfe will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Walter Godwin. Since 1995, Wolfe has served as an Assistant District Attorney for the State of North Carolina in Wilson, Nash and Edgecombe counties. Previously, he was an Associate Attorney at Everett, Warren, Harper and Swindell. Wolfe earned his Bachelor of Science from University of North Carolina at Wilmington and his Juris Doctor from Campbell University Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law.

 

