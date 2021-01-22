St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights® and More Continue to Shine on All That is New on Florida’s Historic Coast
Nights of Lights continues to shine on the Nation’s Oldest City through January 31.ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Augustine’s world-famous Nights of Lights will continue to shine on the Nation’s Oldest City through January 31, marking a brilliant path in the new year bringing new things to Florida’s Historic Coast.
Health protocols are in place, and wide-open spaces abound. And there are many ways to safely experience the new hotels, attractions and dining that make a visit here anytime in 2021 a refreshing experience.
Through the end of this month, there are dozens of ways to safely explore and enjoy the spectacular Nights of Lights that sparkle through the historic buildings, from the rooftops to the landscaping with a magical glow. With plenty of tours and protocols in place to minimize contact outside of your party, visitors can enjoy the display in the safest possible way.
The recent renovations at the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club as well as the Hampton Inn & Suites on Vilano Beach are providing a refreshed location for a winter/spring seaside getaway. Holiday Inn Express and Hyatt Place Hotels on Vilano Beach, and the new Homewood Suites by Hilton St. Augustine on the San Sebastian River are all scheduled to open in Spring 2021. And, the grand Renaissance Historic Downtown St. Augustine Hotel will begin welcoming guests in June 2021.
St. Augustine’s attractions have plenty that’s new too. In April, the recently renovated Lightner Museum will feature a new temporary exhibit, American Impressionism: Treasures from the Daywood Collection. And, Sabrage Sailing Charters offers water tours of the Nation’s Oldest City aboard their new 63-foot custom Cooper Catamaran that comfortably carries up to 110 guests.
In 2021 the year-long celebration of the history and culture of Black Americans is showcased in the virtual program “Resilience: Black Heritage in St. Augustine,” while the largest annual event on Florida’s Historic Coast, THE PLAYERS® Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, will take place March 11-14, 2021 offering limited spectator tickets, but increased coverage via social media, PGA TOUR LIVE, and of course, on NBC and GOLF Channel.
Food and drink continue to be an important part of the St. Augustine experience. New restaurants include St. Augustine Fish Camp and Culinary Outfitters along the San Sebastian River. The new Forgotten Tonic restaurant and Alta Marea serve great eats in St. Augustine’s Historic District.
Distillery tours are another spirited way to explore St. Augustine. Sailbird Distilling Company and City Gate Spirits, opened in early 2020 and Fall 2019, respectively, while the award-winning St. Augustine Distillery has added a new program, “The Fill Your Own Bourbon Bottle Experience”.
Located between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida’s Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, outstanding golf and seaside elegance at Ponte Vedra Beach, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. For more information go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com or call 1.800.653.2489.
Nights of Lights Shines on St. Augustine through January 31