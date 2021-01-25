OnPage Corporation Continues To Grow Despite the 2020 Pandemic

OnPage Corporation Complete OnPage System

OnPage Incident Alert Management Unveils Its Accomplishments and Milestones of the 2020 Fiscal Year

WALTHAM, MASS., UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a Boston-based incident management and pager replacement company, today unveiled its fiscal 2020 year in review. OnPage delivered another year of strong results considering the uncertain situation brought upon the world with COVID-19. Past year results were driven by current customers that rely on OnPage for critical notifications and had to enlarge their deployment.

This past year, OnPage released integrations with Amazon CloudWatch and cloud access security broker (CASB) software. The integrations monitor cloud environments and automatically trigger OnPage high-priority alerts when critical cloud activities are detected. OnPage’s new integrations provide real-time, actionable insights into an incident and help response teams shrink resolution time. The integrations are now available for demo requests and tailor-made walkthroughs.

“Our latest integrations are designed to help SOC teams identify and remediate cloud-based incidents promptly,” said OnPage CEO Judit Sharon. “With these integrations deployed, SOC teams can spend less time worrying about their attack surface, and more time focusing on growing their business.”

To further enable response teams, OnPage developed product capabilities to simplify critical event management. OnPage’s latest version allows high-priority alerts to bypass the silent switch on all mobile devices. The feature ensures that critical incidents are always heard and addressed. Additional feature releases include:

• Hand-offs and on-call reminders: Before an on-call shift begins, responders will receive an on-call reminder alert on the OnPage app.

• On-call schedule exceptions: Exceptions come in handy when making one-time, manual adjustments to recurring schedules.

• Live call routing: By dialing a dedicated phone number, patients can directly and immediately connect with on-call physicians during the COVID crisis.

• Sophisticated dashboard data: OnPage’s modern dashboard provides a detailed snapshot of responder activities and message statistics.

Throughout the year, OnPage garnered over 100 positive user reviews on the G2 peer-to-peer review website. The company’s alerting system received praise for its effectiveness, simplicity and ease of use. OnPage was widely adopted and well-represented in industries including, IT services, hospital and healthcare, law practices and more.

About OnPage

OnPage’s award-winning incident alert management system for IT, MSP and healthcare professionals provides the industry’s only ALERT-UNTIL-READ notification capabilities, ensuring that critical messages are never missed. Whether to minimize IT infrastructure downtime or to reduce the response time of healthcare providers in life and death situations, organizations trust OnPage for all their secure, HIPAA-compliant, critical notification needs.

