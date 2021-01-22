Empire Plumbing Celebrating 5 Years in Business

A local plumbing company has reached a new milestone.

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Empire Plumbing announced today that it is celebrating five years in business.

"We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past five years," said Gabe Ruiz, spokesperson for Empire Plumbing, an Ontario, California-based company.

Established in 2015, Empire Plumbing's purpose is to make its clients' lives more meaningful through integrity and quality work.

When it comes to plumbing, Ruiz noted that plumbing issues can cause a significant amount of damage to people's homes or businesses, and those costs are only going to make the cost of hiring a qualified, professional plumber in Ontario seem all the more reasonable.

Empire Plumbing's areas of expertise include:

• Whole house re-pipes (PEX or Copper)

• Faucet and fixture Install or replace

• Water Heater Install or Replace

• Clear Sewer Main

• Faucets, Fixtures, and Pipe Repair

• Water Heater Install

• Water Heater Repair

• Clear Drain Clog or Blockage

• Water Main Install or Repair

• Sewer Main Install or Replace

• Drain Line Breakage Camera Locate

Over the past five years, the company has earned glorious reviews (https://www.homeadvisor.com/rated.EmpirePlumbing.48863126.html) on HomeAdvisor.

HomeAdvisor is a leading nationwide digital home services marketplace to match homeowners and pre-screened service professionals. HomeAdvisor is an easy way for homeowners to find and connect with trusted home improvement, maintenance, and repair professionals.

Empire Plumbing, which has earned the Elite Service rating on HomeAdvisor for superior customer services, is now a Top-Rated Ontario, CA, Plumber on HomeAdvisor.

"The top rating from HomeAdvisor is a testament to our commitment to our customers and the quality of work we have provided over the past five years that we've been in business," Ruiz stressed. "We are excited about the future. The best is yet to come."

For more information, please visit https://www.empireplumber.com/about.html and https://www.empireplumber.com/blog

About Empire Plumbing

In operation since 2015, Empire Plumbing operates with integrity and customer services to make each client’s life a little easier, because let’s face it! When you are calling plumbing, it’s not because you’re having the best day! The good and honest folks at Empire Plumbing know this and rush to your aid with trained technicians, free estimates, and quality service. Whether it’s a plumbing emergency, a pressure test, or inspection, Empire is the number to call in the Ontario and Greater Orange area.

Contact Details:

616 W 5th St

Ontario, CA 91762

United States