Things to Know about the New Mobile Application Launched by Elsner Technologies
These apps have superior features and are easy to use for both iOS and Android platforms.FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elsner is one of the leading mobile app development company that has carved a niche for itself by offering high-quality, feature-rich, and highly functional mobile applications for iOS and Android platforms. Equipped with the right tools & technologies and the best technical brains, Elsner takes pride in offering superior mobile app solutions that serve the core business purposes.
Recently, Elsner Technologies has launched a range of mobile applications for iOS and Android platforms. The apps have the functional navigation, superior features and are easy to use.
Ultimate Video Downloader (Android)
We all watch videos on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. In fact, video content is replacing text content rapidly as the former is fun and engaging way to gain attention of users. Users also find the visual content more interesting and convenient. Ultimate Video Downloader app for Instagram and Facebook is one of its kind application which can download videos from social media platforms to your mobile phones. What do you need to do is to copy the URL of the source and paste it in the application. It is a user-friendly mobile application that functions smoothly even in bad network conditions. In addition to that, you can share these videos to your connections.
Video Cutter & Converter (Android)
Video Cutter & Converter app allows users to cut videos and share them on social media profiles. The best thing about this brilliant app is that you don’t need to be technically sound to use this app. If you are a smartphone user with basic phone-handling skills, you can easily cut and convert videos without any technical hurdles. You can share these cut videos on your social media profiles and get maximum attention from your followers. The app makes you a real influencer on social media networks. Videos are the next big thing on the digital sphere and you can get the best out of it by using the Video Cutter &
Converter app. Download it now.
Taxi App (Android)
On-demand services are trending whether it is a food ordering or taxi booking app. Elsner’s taxi booking app has two app versions: For drivers and for users. A driver’s taxi app has features such as the driver’s profile and status, a new order notification, map and navigation, estimation, report and earnings. The user’s taxi app has features such as finding a driver nearby, location and map facility, a ride booking feature, payment and checkout page, review and rating feature, etc. The taxi app is user-friendly, highly-functional and with the attractive user interface.
iDocScanner (iOS)
IdocScanner Document Scanner for iOS is a mobile application that scans and saves documents in image and PDF files. If you find it hard to manage your documents, this app is bliss for you. The app has some unmatched features such as choosing captured photos from the camera roll, rotating and enhancing scanned documents, flashlight support for better results, zoom in/zoom out, and others.
Conclusion
Elsner Technologies does not compromize when it comes to quality of their technological solutions. These mobile applications highly attractive with a sparkling user interface, feature-rich and offers the best user experience. You can download these applications from Google Play Store or Apple Store.
