St. Johnsbury Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A400224
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey
STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 01/15/21 @ approx. 1934 hours
STREET: Cloud Brook Road
TOWN: Barnet
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gilfillan Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: snow
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Richard Coons
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: Yes
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time State Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Cloud Brook Road in the Town of Barnet, Vermont. Troopers made contact with the operator who was identified as Richard Coons. Investigation revealed the operator went off the roadway into the snow and the operator was unable to pull the vehicle back onto the roadway causing the vehicle to hit a tree. The vehicle was towed and the operator was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Alcohol was believed to be a significant factor in the crash, Coons was processed at the hospital for suspicion of DUI. Criminal charges are pending.
Trooper Kimberly Harvey
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US Rt. 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191