St. Johnsbury Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A400224

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey

STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 01/15/21 @ approx. 1934 hours

STREET: Cloud Brook Road

TOWN: Barnet

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gilfillan Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: snow

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Richard Coons

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: Yes

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time State Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Cloud Brook Road in the Town of Barnet, Vermont. Troopers made contact with the operator who was identified as Richard Coons. Investigation revealed the operator went off the roadway into the snow and the operator was unable to pull the vehicle back onto the roadway causing the vehicle to hit a tree. The vehicle was towed and the operator was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Alcohol was believed to be a significant factor in the crash, Coons was processed at the hospital for suspicion of DUI. Criminal charges are pending.

