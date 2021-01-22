Big Horn Basin youth can win lifetime hunting licenses

Apply today for the Tom Easterly Memorial Award!

Cody - This spring, youth in the Big Horn Basin have the opportunity to win lifetime Wyoming hunting licenses by applying for the Tom Easterly Memorial Award. Applications are now open - apply today! The Tom Easterly Memorial Award was established in the spirit of former Wyoming Game and Fish Department Greybull Biologist Tom Easterly who believed in the future generations of conservationists. His passion was introducing young hunters to the sport of bird hunting and sharing the importance of wildlife habitat. “This is the sixth year the award will give two local area youth a lifetime Wyoming game bird/small game license and lifetime conservation stamp, valued at $496.50,” said Tara Hodges, Cody regional Game and Fish information and education specialist. Youth ages 14-17 who reside within the boundaries of the Greybull biologist district are eligible to apply. Towns include Basin, Burlington, Cowley, Greybull, Lovell, Manderson, Ten Sleep and Worland. Youth also need to be a resident who has continuously resided in Wyoming for at least 10 years immediately preceding the date of application. To apply, eligible youth must submit an application accompanied with an essay describing why he or she hunts and why wildlife is important to them. Applications are due by April 1 and will be judged by a five-member committee based on the applicant’s qualifications and the content of their essay. Applications may be downloaded or are available at the Cody Regional Game and Fish office.

Download application here

- WGFD -