Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,541 in the last 365 days.

DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Comment Period Opens for Limited Gaming Proposal

Posted on Jan 21, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) has opened a public comment period as part of the Beneficiary Consultation process on the draft legislative proposal to authorize limited gaming in the form of a single integrated resort on Department lands designated for commercial use.

DHHL conducted two virtual Beneficiary Consultation meetings this week. Beneficiary consultation materials, the draft legislative proposal, and other related information can be found by visiting dhhl.hawaii.gov/government-relations/limited-gaming.

“The Beneficiary Consultations this week were an opportunity for us to share manaʻo,” said Deputy to the Chair Tyler Iokepa Gomes. “We have received constructive feedback so far in this process and I encourage all Waiting List applicants, as well as homesteaders, to submit their comments to the Department.”

To submit commentary as part of the Beneficiary Consultation process, e-mail [email protected]. The comment period will end on February 19.

###

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact: Cedric Duarte Information and Community Relations Officer Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (808) 620-9591 (808) 342-0873 [email protected]

 

 

You just read:

DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Comment Period Opens for Limited Gaming Proposal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.