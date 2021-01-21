DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Comment Period Opens for Limited Gaming Proposal

Newsroom Posted on Jan 21, 2021 in Latest News

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) has opened a public comment period as part of the Beneficiary Consultation process on the draft legislative proposal to authorize limited gaming in the form of a single integrated resort on Department lands designated for commercial use.

DHHL conducted two virtual Beneficiary Consultation meetings this week. Beneficiary consultation materials, the draft legislative proposal, and other related information can be found by visiting dhhl.hawaii.gov/government-relations/limited-gaming.

“The Beneficiary Consultations this week were an opportunity for us to share manaʻo,” said Deputy to the Chair Tyler Iokepa Gomes. “We have received constructive feedback so far in this process and I encourage all Waiting List applicants, as well as homesteaders, to submit their comments to the Department.”

To submit commentary as part of the Beneficiary Consultation process, e-mail [email protected]. The comment period will end on February 19.

###

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

