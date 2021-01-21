Prepare Response Resources as Heavy Lake Effect Snow Forecasted

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today directed state agencies to prepare emergency response resources as a storm system is expected to produce a foot or more of lake effect snow in the Tug Hill area of the North Country and portions of Western New York today through Friday evening. Snowfall rates from 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible in these areas starting this evening, causing difficult and rapidly changing travel conditions, including slippery surfaces and limited visibilities. New Yorkers are being urged to use caution when traveling, keep a close eye on updated weather forecasts and obey all local emergency orders.

"New Yorkers are no strangers to winter weather, especially lake effect snow, and we are fully prepared to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way," Governor Cuomo said. "State agencies have emergency response assets and personnel ready to go and are prepared to assist any of our local partners throughout the duration of the storm. While this system is welcome news for many snow and winter sports enthusiasts, I urge anyone traveling in these areas to be safe and exercise extra caution tonight and tomorrow as snowfall rates may exceed an inch per hour."

Starting later today, the rate of snowfall in Tug Hill is expected to fall at 1 to 2 inches per hour for a period of time. Total snow accumulation is expected to exceed one foot in the Tug Hill area, while higher elevations in Herkimer, Hamilton and Oneida counties could receive up to 8 inches of snow. Accumulations between 6 and 8 inches are forecast in the western part of the state in the hills of southern Erie and Wyoming counties as well as the higher elevations of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. Areas in Central New York and the Southern Tier could receive 1 to 2 inches of snow.

For a complete listing of weather watches and warnings in your area, visit your area's National Weather Service website.

Agency Preparations

Department of Transportation

The Department of Transportation is prepared to respond with 3,642 supervisors and operators. Statewide assets are as follows:

1,612 large plow trucks

177 medium duty trucks with plows

317 large loaders

11 pickups with trucks

40 snowblowers

52 tow plows

31 tracked excavators

42 wheeled excavators

15 tree crew bucket trucks

35 traffic signal trucks

79 chippers, 10" (min) capacity



Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority has 692 operators and supervisors ready to respond with 245 large snowplows, 103 medium snowplows, 10 tow plows and 61 loaders across the state with more than 123,000 tons of road salt on hand. Variable Message Signs, Highway Advisory Radio and social media are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway. The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway here.

Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, Emergency Management staff, and regional staff are on alert and monitoring the developing situation and actively patrolling areas and infrastructure likely to be impacted by severe weather. All available assets are ready to assist with any emergency response.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should check parks.ny.gov or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

New York State Police

State Police are prepared to deploy additional Troopers as needed to affected areas. All State Police specialized vehicles, including four-wheel drive vehicles and Utility Task Vehicles, are staged and ready for immediate response. All Troop emergency power and communications equipment has been tested.

Safe Travel

Some of the most important tips for safe driving include: