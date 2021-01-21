Williston Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash- DUI Refusal/ 21A100209

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/DUI-REFUSAL

CASE#: 21A100209

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Andrew Leise

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: January 21, 2021, 0604 hours

STREET: Interstate 89

TOWN: South Burlington, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM89.6 NB

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ramsey B. Haskins

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Echo

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On January 21, 2021 at approximately 0604 hours Troopers responded to the report of a single vehicle rollover crash on I89 in South Burlington at MM89.6 NB. Investigation revealed that the operator, Ramsey Haskins of Waterbury lost control and crashed his vehicle. Haskins was treated at UVMC and then transported to The Williston Barracks for DUI Processing as a result of his impairment. Haskins was cited to appear in Chittenden Superior Court for April 13, 2021 to answer to the charge of DUI-Refusal. Haskins will be issued $926.00 in fines for failure to drive on roadways lanes for traffic, no license, operation after suspension, no registration, and no insurance. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Williston PD and South Burlington Fire and Rescue.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1038, 601, 676, 301, 800(a).

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/13/21 0815

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.