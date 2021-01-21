Williston Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash- DUI Refusal/ 21A100209
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/DUI-REFUSAL
CASE#: 21A100209
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Andrew Leise
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: January 21, 2021, 0604 hours
STREET: Interstate 89
TOWN: South Burlington, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM89.6 NB
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ramsey B. Haskins
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Echo
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: UVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On January 21, 2021 at approximately 0604 hours Troopers responded to the report of a single vehicle rollover crash on I89 in South Burlington at MM89.6 NB. Investigation revealed that the operator, Ramsey Haskins of Waterbury lost control and crashed his vehicle. Haskins was treated at UVMC and then transported to The Williston Barracks for DUI Processing as a result of his impairment. Haskins was cited to appear in Chittenden Superior Court for April 13, 2021 to answer to the charge of DUI-Refusal. Haskins will be issued $926.00 in fines for failure to drive on roadways lanes for traffic, no license, operation after suspension, no registration, and no insurance. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Williston PD and South Burlington Fire and Rescue.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1038, 601, 676, 301, 800(a).
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Chittenden Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/13/21 0815
