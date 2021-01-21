Project updates for the Week of Jan. 25, 2021

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of Jan. 25, 2021. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones. ----------------------------------------

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to conduct level up work on FM 1817 near SH 287 in Elkhart. Once complete, work moves to FM 2267 where edging and base repair operations will be conducted for the remainder of the month. Expect lane closures with traffic control utilizing a pilot car and truck mounted attenuators (TMA’s).

Anderson County construction projects updates:

County Road Off-System Bridge Project • Limits: Various locations in Anderson County • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC • Cost: $1.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 The contractor plans to continue work on the bridges and roadway elements for CR 458 and CR 468. The bridges on both roads are closed to thru traffic. The project is constructing bridges, and upgrading storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

US 79 Super 2 Project • Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line • Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC • Cost: $14.4 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 Work is ongoing on the shoulders and driveways, and to place drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is widening for a Super 2, and includes sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage, and permanent striping.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance crews plan to perform edging on FM 2138, and ditch work on FM 2274. The Rusk crew is scheduled to continue base repairs on FM 1911, and conduct pipe work on FM 1857. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

FM 235 Safety Widening • Limits: From SH 110 going east to FM 2274 • Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC • Cost: $3.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021 The contractor is scheduled to continue installing drainage improvements. The project will widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades.

FM 241 Safety Widening • Limits: From US 69 going southeast to SH 21 • Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc. • Cost: $5.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 Guardrail work and project seeding is ongoing. Expect lane closures with a pilot car providing traffic control. The project is widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project • Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk.; CR 2614 at Beans Crk.; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk.; CR 3203 at Mills Crk. • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC • Cost: $1.9 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021 CR 3203 at Mills Creek and CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek are closed to through traffic with the contractor scheduled to continue roadway construction approaching the bridges. No work is scheduled on CR 2905 at Bowles Creek or CR 2614 at Beans Creek. Both roads are open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location.

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project • Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110 • Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC • Cost: $13.7 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 Paving operations will continue on SH 204 from the Loop 456 intersection north to US 79. The project is adding passing lanes and incorporating safety upgrades.

US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville • Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $507,099.00 • Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021 No work is scheduled. The project is constructing sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 79 Widening Project • Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747 • Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc. • Cost: $8.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021 No work is scheduled. Expect delays during construction to widen the road and add passing lanes.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project • Limits: From 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge • Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC • Cost: $8.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021 Work continues to upgrade bridge rail. Expect lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph during this project to rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to perform ditch cleaning on FM 1639 from Old SH 31 to the Rusk County line. Shoulder operations are planned on SH 31 from SH 42 to SH 135. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

FM 2206/Harrison Road • Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd • Contractor: East Texas Bridge • Cost: $15.16 million • Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021 Work includes extending culverts and constructing detours. Expect lane closures and delays. The project includes widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix, and pavement markings.

FM 2206/Harrison Road • Limits: Fisher Rd to SH 42 • Contractor: East Texas Bridge • Cost: $14.15 million • Anticipated Completion Date: May 2022 The contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. This project consists of widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, a new bridge, flexible base, hot mix and pavement markings.

FM 1844 Widening Project • Limits: From SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to Spur 502 (Judson Road) • Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC • Cost: $2.6 million • Anticipated Completion Date: January 2021 The contractor is addressing punch list items. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers managing traffic control. The project includes widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to continue base failure repairs and clean ditches on FM 753 between SH 31 and FM 59. Edge repairs are planned on SH 274 between SH 334 and the Kaufman County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

Traffic Signal Project • Limits: Various Locations in Henderson County • Contractor: Texas Traffic Control Systems, Inc. • Cost: $1.0 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021 The contractor is scheduled to continue traffic signal work on Loop 256 in Palestine. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of improving the intersection and installing a signal.

FM 59 Safety Improvements Project • Limits: From BS19J in Athens going southwest to Loop 7 • Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD. • Cost: $1.7 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021 The contractor plans to work on the roadway elements of FM 59. The culvert at the intersection of FM 59/Highland Park Rd is closed. Alternate routes are required. The contract includes grading, asphalt concrete pavement base, base repair, one course surface treatment, concrete pavement surface and markings, metal beam guard fence, structures, signs.

US 175 Project • Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804 • Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD • Cost: $12.1 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 Work continues the eastbound lanes. The eastbound inside lane is closed. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project consists of adding shoulders and improving drainage.

SH 334 Bridge Project • Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198) • Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP • Cost: $41.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021 Work continues for the eastbound roadway elements. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the road from two to four lanes and includes the construction of bridges, storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces and markings.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to complete base repairs on FM 348 between FM 1798 and US 79. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

US 259 SB Reconstruction • Limits: From FM 1798 to US 84 • Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc. • Cost: $7.3 million • Anticipated Completion Date: January 2021 The contractor is addressing punch list items. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is reconstructing the southbound roadway from FM 1798 to FM 315, and all lanes from FM 315 to just south of US 84. Work includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrails, signs, and new pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to conduct overlay operations on FM 344 from US 69 to FM 757. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot vehicle providing traffic control. Crews will also address erosion issues under the bridge on FM 2710 about two miles off FM 14. Expect lanes closures with flaggers managing traffic.

Smith County construction projects updates:

Guardrail Upgrades • Limits: At various locations in Smith and Cherokee counties • Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC • Cost: $833,000.00 • Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021 The contractor is scheduled to install new guardrail at various locations in Smith Co. Expect lane closures and delays. The project includes safety improvements and guardrail upgrades.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements • Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22 • Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc. • Cost: $1.8 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021 No work is scheduled on FM 344 for the week. Work has not yet started on FM 768. The project consists of improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

US 69 (Broadway Ave.) Resurfacing Project • Limits: From 4th St. to Loop 323 • Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc. • Cost: $2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021 The contractor is scheduled to perform project cleanup. Work is slated from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday – Thursday, and on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of bridge rail and pavement resurfacing.

Old Sabine River Bottom WMA Park Road Culvert Replacement • Limits: At Old Sabine River • Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC • Cost: $178,000.00 • Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021 The contractor is scheduled to perform project cleanup. The roadway is open to traffic. The project consists of culvert replacement and related items.

Sidewalks at Various Locations in Smith County • Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Lane to Parkdale Drive); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Drive) • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $3.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021 Sidewalk and driveway construction continue on SH 64 utilizing daily lane closures. The project will construct sidewalks along SH 64W in Tyler, SH 110W in Troup, and SH 135N in Troup.

I-20 Resurfacing Project • Limits: From FM 849 to 0.8 mile west of US 69 • Contractor: Texas Materials Group, Inc. • Cost: $3.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021 The contractor is scheduled to perform project cleanup. Work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Expect lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and frontage road construction.

FM 16, etc., Safety Improvements • Limits: From SH 155 to US 271 • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC • Cost: $3.88 million • Anticipated Completion Date: January 2021 The contractor is working on drainage upgrades and driveways. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, bridge rail upgrades, new metal beam guard fence, and driveway asphalt.

Loop 323 Resurfacing Project • Limits: From 0.1 mile west of SH 155, east to 0.8 miles east of US 69 in Tyler • Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc. • Cost: $5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021 The contractor is scheduled to perform final project cleanup. Work hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

SH 135 Widening Project • Limits: From Arp to Troup • Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc. • Cost: $9 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021 Signs and guardrail is being installed throughout the project. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic control. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project • Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road • Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, LTD • Cost: $14.8 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 The contractor is scheduled to perform project cleanup. The project consists of ramp improvements and the construction of frontage roads.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346 • Limits: At FM 346 • Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, LTD. • Cost: $16.7 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021 The contractor is scheduled to continue bridge and roadway construction. The US work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project consists of building a new bridge over FM 346.

FM 2493 Widening Project • Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $14.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021 Construction continues on the east half of the roadway. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

----------------------------------------

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to continue edge repairs on FM 1255 between SH 110 and FM 857. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 Overlay Project • Limits: From SH 64 in Canton to FM 314 in Van • Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP • Cost: $5.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: February 2021 Punch list items are being addressed. No lane closures are expected. The project includes paving improvements in the WB lanes from 1.6 miles east of FM 16 in Van to 0.4 miles west of FM 17 in Canton. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project includes pavement repair, planing, membrane underseal, permeable friction course (PFC) surface overlay, metal beam guard fence and pavement markings.

Safety Improvement Project • Limits: FM 47 and other roads in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith counties • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $4.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022 Driveway and drainage structure work is ongoing on FM 47. Expect lane closures and delays. Project work includes grading, structure work, guardrail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.

US 80 Safety Improvements • Limits: From the Kaufman County line east to SH 19 • Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC • Cost: $2.54 million • Anticipated Completion Date: February 2021 Crews will be removing and replacing cross culvert headwall structures between Wills Point and SH 19. Expect outside lane closures managed with channelizing devices. The project consists of improving drainage, culverts, and upgrading guardrails for safety.

----------------------------------------

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to perform edge repairs on FM 49 between FM 14 and the Upshur County line. Expect lane closures with a pilot car providing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

FM 14 Mill & Inlay • Limits: From FM 1795 (Hawkins) south for 4.3 miles to FM 2015 • Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc. • Cost: $4.3 million • Anticipated Completion Date: January 2021 Crews will be placing final striping in Hawkins north of US 80. Various short duration lane closures will be in effect, managed by flaggers and directional devices. The project includes pavement repair, planing, Superpave base, membrane underseal, Superpave surface, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.

SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project (Notice of Project Completion) • Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154 • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $1.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: January 2021 The project is complete. ----------------------------------------

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract • Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties • Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities • Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal • Contractor: Striping Technology Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations each week. • Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties • Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Mon. - Wed. in all counties • Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties • Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties • Striping: Working on raised pavement markers in Gregg and Smith counties • Tree Removal: In Gregg County • Litter Removal: In all counties