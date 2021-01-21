Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Focus Forward Podcast Ep 9: Innovation, Inspiration and Public Health with Alexander Kempe

Alexander Kempe 

President 

Mr. Kempe has two-and-a-half decades of operating and investment management experience in the healthcare industry, primarily with GE Healthcare (GEHC) in a number of strategic, operational and financial leadership positions in the U.S. and Europe. 

He is the former Director of Strategic Alliances & Vice President of Home Health at GEHC. Prior roles include: General Manager of GEHC Americas and Chief Financial Officer and Vice Chairman of GEHC EMEA and GEHC Kretztechnik (NM: KTA). He later founded an investment firm, 37celsius Capital Partners, focused on global digital health companies. 

He currently serves in a number of board roles, including as a member of the advisory board at Genia, Sensipass, and VasoGnosis. He served as Chairman of the Board at the World Trade Center Wisconsin (WTCW) and was a member of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) advisory board. 

Mr. Kempe is a native of Sweden, and he received a Bachelor of Science degree from Uppsala University in business administration and economics. He spent four years in the military, including ROTC, serving as a Lieutenant of the Lapland Ranger Regiment in Kiruna, Sweden. 

