January Fish and Game Commission Meetings Announced

CONTACT: Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511 Eric Stohl: (603) 237-4206 January 21, 2021

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission Legislative Committee will meet virtually on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to discuss pending legislation filed in the NH General Court. In the event that a quorum of the entire NH Fish and Game Commission is in attendance, votes may be called to take positions on specific bills in accordance with RSA 206:4-a, V, although it is not expected that the entire Commission will convene to conduct any business.

Those wishing to join the meeting may do so by joining with the Teams information below: Microsoft Teams Meeting Join on your computer or mobile app Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only) +1 603-931-4944,,296432308# United States, Concord Phone Conference ID: 296 432 308#

There will also be a special virtual meeting of the NH Fish and Game Commission on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to discuss pending legislation filed in the NH General Court and any other business which may lawfully come before the Commission. Those wishing to join the meeting may do so by joining with the Teams information below:

Microsoft Teams Meeting Join on your computer or mobile app Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only) +1 603-931-4944, 510895403# United States, Concord Phone Conference ID: 510 895 403#

There will be a virtual NH Fish and Game Commission public hearing on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to hear comments from the public on an initial proposal to readopt with amendment Administrative Rule Fis 806.05, relative to “Snowshoe Hare Live Capture Requirements.” This public hearing is conducted pursuant to RSA 541-A. The notice may be viewed in the Rulemaking Register http://gencourt.state.nh.us/rules/Register/2020/December-31-20.pdf.

Those wishing to join the meeting may do so by joining with the Teams information below:

Microsoft Teams Meeting Join on your computer or mobile app Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only) +1 603-931-4944,,621377230# United States, Concord Phone Conference ID: 621 377 230# Find a local number | Reset PIN

These meetings are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas, and minutes are posted at https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/about/commission.html.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. Visit www.wildnh.com to learn more.