Illinois State Museum Reopens January 26

Springfield and Lewistown facilities to reopen while Lockport Gallery remains closed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - As a result of updated COVID-19 mitigations, the Illinois State Museum (ISM) will reopen its flagship facility in Springfield and Dickson Mounds Museum in Lewistown on Tuesday, January 26, with health and safety precautions in place. The ISM Research and Collections Center, also located in Springfield, will reopen by appointment only. The ISM Lockport Gallery in Lockport remains closed under Tier 3 mitigations. “We are thankful that we have reached this milestone and can safely reopen the Illinois State Museum and continue operating as we were in November,” said Museum Director Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko. “We have so much planned for this year - new exhibits, programs, and initiatives - and we are excited to see visitors return.” The Illinois State Museum will continue to offer free admission across all locations. Hours of operations are Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. except for its Research and Collections Center, which will operate by appointment only Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the ISM’s exhibits with enhanced health and safety measures in place. Protocols will include health screenings before entry, face coverings required for everyone over the age of 2, and social distancing in the galleries and elevators. Regularly scheduled cleaning and sanitization of all high-touch surfaces will occur throughout the day. At this time, the Museum will not offer hands-on experiences or in-person programming. Exhibits with interactive components are either modified or closed temporarily. The Mary Ann MacLean Play Museum and Thorne Deuel Auditorium at the ISM Springfield campus and the Discovery Center at Dickson Mounds remain temporarily closed. About the Illinois State Museum Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience. To learn more, visit www.illinoisstatemuseum.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

1/21/2021