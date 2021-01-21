IDNR to Reopen Select Historic Sites
All historic sites, except those in Regions 4 and 7 of the Restore Illinois plan, to open Jan. 26
Historic sites will continue to follow Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines regarding tier mitigations released by the Office of the Governor Jan. 15: • Guided interpretive tour groups will be limited to 10 people or less, will be socially distanced and will follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines; • Total site capacity will be limited to 50 people or no more than 25 percent occupancy in public facing areas, will be socially distanced and follow CDC guidelines; and • Concession operations will be open and following all respective tier restrictions.
Guests who plan to visit any historic site open to the public should call the site prior to arriving as some sites will operate with reservations only. Additional information on state historic sites can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnrhistoric/Pages/default.aspx.
